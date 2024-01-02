Windstar to feature on Cruising with Susan Calman
Small ship cruise line, Windstar Cruises, will appear in two episodes of the new series of Cruising With Susan Calman in January
The show, which will air on Channel 5 on January 12 and 19, will feature the line’s 148-passenger sailing yacht Wind Spirit on a 10-night Pacific islands itinerary from Tahiti that showcases the region’s atolls, crystal-clear lagoons, lush rainforests, and fascinating Polynesian culture.
Augustus Lonsdale, head of sales Windstar UK and Ireland, said: “We were delighted to host Susan and the crew onboard Wind Spirit and are confident that these two episodes will inspire viewers to discover for themselves just why a Windstar cruise is the perfect way to experience the true wonder of the region.
“Windstar has been sailing in Tahiti for more than 35 years so no other cruise line knows the islands like we do, and no other cruise line offers as many seven-night departures, with longer 10-night itineraries to the Tuamotus and 14-night voyages to the remote Marquesas.”
From February 2024, the boutique cruise line is replacing Wind Spirit with the 312-passenger Star Breeze, which will sail year-round in Tahiti.
Wind Spirit will move to the Greek islands ahead of a refurbishment in 2025 as part of a multi-million dollar initiative to redesign and update the company’s three sailing yachts.
