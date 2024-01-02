Cruise news / Windstar to feature on Cruising with Susan Calman
Cruising with Susan Calman is back on Channel 5 this month. Credit: Windstar Cruises

Windstar to feature on Cruising with Susan Calman

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Small ship cruise line, Windstar Cruises, will appear in two episodes of the new series of Cruising With Susan Calman in January

The show, which will air on Channel 5 on January 12 and 19, will feature the line’s 148-passenger sailing yacht Wind Spirit on a 10-night Pacific islands itinerary from Tahiti that showcases the region’s atolls, crystal-clear lagoons, lush rainforests, and fascinating Polynesian culture.

Augustus Lonsdale, head of sales Windstar UK and Ireland, said: “We were delighted to host Susan and the crew onboard Wind Spirit and are confident that these two episodes will inspire viewers to discover for themselves just why a Windstar cruise is the perfect way to experience the true wonder of the region.

Windstar has been sailing in Tahiti for more than 35 years so no other cruise line knows the islands like we do, and no other cruise line offers as many seven-night departures, with longer 10-night itineraries to the Tuamotus and 14-night voyages to the remote Marquesas.”

From February 2024, the boutique cruise line is replacing Wind Spirit with the 312-passenger Star Breeze, which will sail year-round in Tahiti.

Wind Spirit will move to the Greek islands ahead of a refurbishment in 2025 as part of a multi-million dollar initiative to redesign and update the company’s three sailing yachts.

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises
Pine bay holiday resort, Kusadasi Photo

Treasures of the Greek Isles

  • 7 nights, departs on the 20 Jul 2025
  • Windstar Cruises, Wind Star
  • Piraeus, Mykonos, Kusadasi, + 5 more

Around Iceland

  • 7 nights, departs on the 28 Jun 2024
  • Windstar Cruises, Star Pride
  • Reykjavík, Surtsey Island, Heimaey Island, + 6 more
From

Marvels of Latin America Cruise Tour

  • 11 nights, departs on the 29 Jan 2026
  • Windstar Cruises, Star Pride
  • Lima, Lima, Trujillo, + 6 more
From

Comprehensive Iceland Cruise Tour

  • 7 nights, departs on the 28 Jun 2024
  • Windstar Cruises, Star Pride
  • Reykjavík, Surtsey Island, Heimaey Island, + 6 more
From

Around Iceland

  • 7 nights, departs on the 14 Jul 2025
  • Windstar Cruises, Star Pride
  • Reykjavík, Surtsey Island, Heimaey Island, + 6 more
From
View more