Produced by Jonny Heather and aimed at anyone with an interest in cruise, the World of Cruising podcast will offer listeners all the latest cruise news, views and ship reviews.



Each month our SEO and heritage editor, Calum Brown, and senior digital editor, Kaye Holland will host a studio discussion with cruise industry guests covering all the latest talking points.

On the rationale for the podcast, Kaye Holland said: “The World of Cruising website and magazine has been offering advice and inspiration – and celebrating the best of cruise holidays since 2011.



"We felt launching a cruise podcast was a natural progression of our coverage and builds on our core offering which is about sharing our passion for, and knowledge of, cruise. The World of Cruising podcast is a space to share, to be inspired, to be moved, to learn, and maybe even laugh."

