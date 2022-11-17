Menu

The Wave Awards winners celebrate. Credit: AG Studios

2022 Wave Awards: winners announced Innovation and excellence within the cruise industry recognised at the eighth Wave Awards.

Companies from across the cruise and travel sector are celebrating after the Wave Awards were announced yesterday (November 16) at a glittering ceremony at the Pan Pacific hotel in London.



In total, 37 Wave awards were handed out by host Stephen Mangan, TV and film actor, and presenter.



Dubbed the Oscars of the cruise industry, the Wave Awards – now in their eighth year – are the UK cruise industry’s premier accolades with both travel industry pros and the general public getting to cast their vote.





The multi-talented Stephen Mangan hosted this year's event. Credit: AG Studios

Princess Cruises walked away with the award for Best Ocean Cruise Line, while Riviera Travel was named Best River Cruise Line.



Also receiving top titles were Cruise 118 – hailed the Best Online Agent – and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) which was recognised for its entertainment.



Greece was celebrating too after being named as the Best Destination, with Southampton scooping the prize for Best Port.



Meanwhile Cruise Mummy picked up the award for Favourite Cruise Travel Blogger and Andy Harmer, managing director CLIA UK, was presented with the trophy for the Peter Grant Contribution to the Cruise Industry Award.



However, the big winner on the night was Seabourn, who picked up the special grand prix honour, which recognises those who have gone above and beyond to drive the industry forward.



Seabourn scooped the special grand prix honour. Credit: AG Studios

The Wave Awards are managed, organised and produced by Real Response Media.



Chris Pitchford, Real Response Media founder and CEO, said: “Every year the Wave Awards gets bigger and better and this was our best awards yet. It was an amazing evening and we are so proud to host the biggest awards dedicated to the cruise industry.



“The scale of public voting and the calibre of judges for the trade section make winning a Wave Award a real accolade and something to be very proud of.



“Congratulations to all those who won on the night, and indeed all who were shortlisted as competition was stiff. Also, a huge thank you to all our sponsors and partners for helping us put together the 2022 Wave Awards."



Stephen Mangan added: "It was a really lovely evening and there was a very friendly feeling in the room. As an industry, tonight was the perfect mix of being respectful to one another and having lots of energy. Huge congratulations to all of the winners." The full list of winners is available here.

