Atlas Ocean Voyages announces 2025-26 Antarctica season

The expedition line has unveiled its range of cruises to Antarctica for October 2025 to March 2026

Offering 37 departures aboard the expedition yacht fleet of World Voyager, World Navigator and World Traveller, this will mark the third season featuring the entire Atlas Ocean Voyages fleet in the region.

James Rodriguez, chief executive, said: “Antarctica continues to be the most popular and in-demand region for Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“We look forward to once again positioning all three expedition yachts in the region for the season, providing travellers with many options to explore with under 200 fellow travellers on board.”

The expedition cruise range from seven to 18 nights in length with most sailing roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina. Others offer the option of seven-night Drake Express expeditions departing from Punta Arenas, Chile.

Each sailing includes a pre-cruise hotel night stay in Buenos Aires or Punta Arenas and private roundtrip charter air flights.

Some of the season's highlights include the Antarctica Discovery’ voyage – a nine-night roundtrip from Ushuaia that includes up to four days in the Antarctic Peninsula. This itinerary will be offered 11 times during the season.

Elsewhere the 11-night ‘Crossing the Antarctic Circle’ trek, sees passengers spend up to six days in the Antarctic Peninsula.

Meanwhile the ‘Drake Express Expedition’ consists of a seven-night roundtrip voyage from King George Island that avoids the notorious Drake Passage by offering charter flights to the Antarctic island.

Atlas will also offer two 18-night 'Grand Antarctica & Beyond' expedition showcases as well as a 13-night 'Chilean Fjords & Falklands Adventure.'

