Offering 37 departures aboard the expedition yacht fleet of World Voyager, World Navigator and World Traveller, this will mark the third season featuring the entire Atlas Ocean Voyages fleet in the region.



James Rodriguez, chief executive, said: “Antarctica continues to be the most popular and in-demand region for Atlas Ocean Voyages.



“We look forward to once again positioning all three expedition yachts in the region for the season, providing travellers with many options to explore with under 200 fellow travellers on board.”



The expedition cruise range from seven to 18 nights in length with most sailing roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina. Others offer the option of seven-night Drake Express expeditions departing from Punta Arenas, Chile.