Avalon Waterways will offer new one, two and three-week sailings through Bordeaux with cruises on the Garonne and Dordogne, and combinations that also include the Seine, Saône, Rhône and Rhine.



Pam Hoffee, president of Avalon Waterways, said: “Wine-lovers aren’t the only cruisers raising a glass to Avalon’s new Bordeaux itineraries.



“Along the shores of the Garonne and Dordogne Rivers, we’re elevating immersive experiences for guests, offering them deeper discoveries of the richest traditions in Southwest France.”

