Cruise news / Avalon Waterways to make Garonne and Dordogne debuts in 2025

Author: Kaye Holland

The line has announced plans to sail the Garonne and Dordogne for the first time in 2025

Avalon Waterways will offer new one, two and three-week sailings through Bordeaux with cruises on the Garonne and Dordogne, and combinations that also include the Seine, Saône, Rhône and Rhine.

Pam Hoffee, president of Avalon Waterways, said: “Wine-lovers aren’t the only cruisers raising a glass to Avalon’s new Bordeaux itineraries.

“Along the shores of the Garonne and Dordogne Rivers, we’re elevating immersive experiences for guests, offering them deeper discoveries of the richest traditions in Southwest France.”

The new eight-day Bonjour Bordeaux: Chateaux, Wineries & Charming Villages itinerary starts and ends in Bordeaux with visits to Cadillac-sur-Garonne, Cussac Fort Medoc, Blaye, Bourg and Libourne.

The itinerary can be combined with sailings such as the 15-day French Masterpiece: Paris, Normandy & Bordeaux cruise from Paris to Bordeaux.

