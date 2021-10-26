Celebrity Cruises: Olympic champion Sally Gunnell joins Celebrity Silhoutte
Celebrity Cruises will host Olympic champion, Sally Gunnell OBE, onboard Celebrity Silhouette on its three-night cruise this week.
Celebrity Cruises ship Celebrity Silhouette will welcome track and field Olympian Sally Gunnell onboard to open up to cruise guests about her Olympic story, health and wellness journey.
Sally speaks to Celebrity Cruises’ championing of women and wellness as the only woman to ever hold four major track titles concurrently.
She is also the first female 400 hurdler in history to win Olympic and World titles, as well as a world record.
Additionally, Sally will host an exclusive one-of-a-kind fitness session onboard the exclusive three-night A Taste of Luxury UK sailing.
Guests may have the opportunity to run with Sally on the Silhouette jogging track onboard Celebrity Silhouette.
Having a passion for health and well-being, Gunnell continues to share her knowledge beyond her athletic career as the founder of Sally Gunnell Health and Wellness.
Her programme focuses on ensuring people and businesses thrive with a robust wellness strategy behind them.
Guests will be able to hear Sally’s uplifting account of being an Olympic champion with more than what first meets the eye.
Sally will describe how she went from being a farmer’s daughter to realising her dream of becoming an Olympic gold medallist.
Through this discussion, she will take cruisers on the ups and downs of her Olympic journey.
She will share how she fulfilled her dreams and her take on wellbeing.
Guests will also be able to take an exclusive fitness class hosted by not only Sally but also her fellow athlete and Olympic coach husband, Johnathan Bigg, in the beautiful Sky Observation Lounge.
Sally will take cruisers through a warm-up, beneficial stretching and accessible bodyweight exercises all while a DJ is performing for added motivation.
The enrichment talk will be at 4pm on the second day of the sailing, Saturday, October 30.
The second aspect of this experience, the fitness session, will be at 4pm on the third day of sailing, Sunday, October 31.
Guests can join Celebrity Silhouette for this three-night sailing, A Taste of Luxury UK Cruise.
The cruise will sail from Southampton on October 29 and head to Portland and Dover before finishing its journey in Southampton.
The price per person is £548, which is based on two people sharing a balcony stateroom.
Last week, Celebrity Cruises revealed its European cruises for 2023 as it vowed to bring ultimate luxury to the continent.
Cruisers will be able to sail on all three of Celebrity Cruises’ newest and groundbreaking Edge Series ships - Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge - as well as recently modernised Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity and Celebrity Reflection.
The luxury Celebrity ships will offer four to 13 nights and more seven-night sailings than ever before.
The cruises will sail to Norway, Egypt, Portugal, Finland and beyond.
