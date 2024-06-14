The keel laying ceremony has taken place for Celebrity Cruises’ fifth Edge-series ship

The longstanding maritime tradition took place at the Chantiers de ‘Atlantique shipyard in France on June 13 and saw president and chief executive of Royal Caribbean Group Jason Liberty, Celebrity Cruises' president Laura Hodges Bethge and shipyard general manager Laurent Castaing lower the first steel block for the new ship.

Celebrity Xcel will make her debut in November 2025 in the Caribbean, sailing seven-night itineraries alternating between the Bahamas, Mexico and the Cayman Islands, and Puerto Plata, Saint Thomas and Saint Martin.

The ship will be powered with the first tri-fuel capable engine, with the ability to use three types of fuel, including methanol, a first for the company as it looks to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

