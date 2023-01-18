We have teamed up with cruise specialist travel agency, Paramount Cruises, to give you a chance to win a Celebrity Cruises European cruise for two.

The winner of this exciting competition and their companion will get to enjoy a 4-night no-fly ‘Bruges & Amsterdam’ cruise for two on Celebrity Silhouette sharing a luxurious balcony cabin. What more could you ask for?

We’ve joined forces with Paramount Cruises to offer one lucky winner an amazing cruise for two to Amsterdam and Zeebrugge (for Bruges) on 25 May 2023, sailing from Southampton .

Finally, if you love vintage style, save a couple of hours before you head back to the ship to browse the city’s amazing shops and boutiques for one-off fashion and home items.

The city is also home to Anne Franks’ house where she and her family hid from the Nazis and she wrote her famous diary but if you want to visit, you’ll have to be sure to book ahead.

Cycling is the order of the day here and it’s easy to hire a bike on any street corner. Stop for a delicious coffee and pastry at any of the canal-side cafes before heading to the Museum District where you’ll find the contemporary Van Gogh Museum, plus the Rijksmuseum which boasts priceless pieces by Rembrandt and Vermeer.

This famous Netherlands’ capital is known throughout the world for its artistic heritage, cool canals, tall, narrow merchant houses and inviting ‘brown’ cafes.

The first stop on this fun cruise will be the buzzy port city of Amsterdam.

And it’s not just history you’ll love in Bruges. The city is also home to some of the finest chocolate shops in the world and no trip to Belgium would be complete without trying their famous frites and mayonnaise.

Head to Burg Square in the city centre and you’ll find the striking 14th-century Stadhuis (City Hall) with its ornate carved ceiling while nearby Markt Square features a 13th-century belfry with a 83m tower with panoramic views over the city.

Today it still has an industrial edge so head instead to the picturesque city of Bruges, the capital of West Flanders, known for its cobbled streets, cute canals and perfectly preserved medieval buildings.

The second stop on this cruise will be in the Belgium port of Zeebrugge. In the middle ages this was an important centre for fishing and European trade.

Guests can also enjoy the use of four pools, a well-equipped 24-hour gym and live music and dance entertainment at the roomy theatre, while barflies should head to the Craft Social for an ice-cold beer or the Martini Bar for expertly-mixed cocktails.

Stylish and spacious, with a choice of modern public areas and no less than 15 fantastic restaurants including main eaterie Grand Cuvee and speciality restaurants Le Petit Chef and Italian-inspired Tuscan Grille, there’s plenty of choice for all palates.

