The small-ship cruise line has revealed it will operate a new-build ship in 2025

The 36-passenger MV Aretis will sail 19 seven-night departures between Dubrovnik and Split between June 7 and October 11, 2025, and 24 departures in summer 2026.



Cruise Croatia partnered with the Radež ship yard in Korcula to build MV Aretis and made a 20 per cent investment in the build process, allowing exclusive use of the ship through 2025, 2026 and 2027.

MV Aretis will feature 18 ensuite cabins measuring up to 160 square feet, a restaurant and bar area on the upper deck, plus a sundeck and covered outdoor lounge area.

