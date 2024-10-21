Cruise news / Cruise Croatia to add newbuild ship to fleet in 2025

Cruise Croatia to add newbuild ship to fleet in 2025

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The small-ship cruise line has revealed it will operate a new-build ship in 2025

The 36-passenger MV Aretis will sail 19 seven-night departures between Dubrovnik and Split between June 7 and October 11, 2025, and 24 departures in summer 2026.

Cruise Croatia partnered with the Radež ship yard in Korcula to build MV Aretis and made a 20 per cent investment in the build process, allowing exclusive use of the ship through 2025, 2026 and 2027.

MV Aretis will feature 18 ensuite cabins measuring up to 160 square feet, a restaurant and bar area on the upper deck, plus a sundeck and covered outdoor lounge area.

The ship will offer swim stops throughout its cruises, and be equipped with stand-up paddle boards, a sea kayak, floaties, goggles, snorkels and fins in various sizes. Additionally, complimentary Wi-Fi, tea, coffee and filtered water will be available.

Graham Carter, chief commercial officer of Cruise Croatia, said: “We’re very proud to announce the introduction of MV Aretis to the Cruise Croatia fleet. Demand for luxury small-ship cruising is growing, as guests seek out holidays with a difference, exploring destinations that larger vessels simply cannot visit.

“MV Aretis will be one of the most stylish and elegant ships ever built in Croatia, offering a luxurious and intimate cruise experience. We cannot wait to welcome guests onboard.”

