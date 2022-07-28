7 in 10 cruise fans will still holiday at sea this year, despite cost-of-living challenges
Cruise holidays are still a priority for cruise enthusiasts.
A survey of 1,015 people by cruise specialist, cruise.co.uk, found that almost 70 per cent have booked or will book a sailing this year despite the rising costs of fuel, food and energy bills.
Of this number, around three-quarters will travel on their first-choice sailing, with the final quarter still cruising but opting for a lower-priced option than they would usually book.
Nearly 20 percent of those surveyed have at least one sailing lined up in both 2022 and 2023.
There is an even 50/50 split between cruisers either sailing from the UK or flying overseas to meet their ship, with little sign the ongoing issues at airports have affected plans.
Find your ideal cruises
For those yet to book this year, the Mediterranean emerged as the favourite destination, with the Caribbean second and Norwegian Fjords/ North Scandinavia third. The growing popularity of river cruises continues, as sailing a European waterway is in fourth place.
Tony Andrews deputy managing director of cruise.co.uk
said: “For those who are still able to get some time away, a cruise remains an incredibly attractive choice because there is so much variety out there, with options to suit a wide range of budgets.
“The fact cruise lines include meals and a host of other inclusive benefits in their booking price means a holiday at sea still represents great value-for-money.
“It’s easy to see why the Med is such an attractive option. It offers guaranteed sun, a wealth of eye-catching destinations, and is straightforward to budget for when travelling via a cruise ship.”
