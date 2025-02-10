Cruise specialist launches online booking system
Cruise.co.uk has announced the introduction of an online booking system to help streamline the customer booking process
Previously, customers had to complete their bookings over the phone or via email.This still remains an option, alongside the new online functionality.
The company said the move will expand customers’ choice and streamline the booking process, allowing its consultants to spend more time on creating tailor-made packages.
Customers will continue to be introduced to a member of staff, who will be on hand to provide support during and after the booking.
Managing director Tony Andrews said: “We’re always looking at ways to improve our customer service and the introduction of online bookings is a natural step forward.
“We know that many customers are comfortable using these systems, but for us it’s important that we do not lose the human touch, so our cruise consultants will continue to be on hand to help at all stages of the booking journey.”
The announcement comes after research from the company found that over half of new-to-cruise passengers are looking to spend more time at sea. The findings were revealed as part of a survey of over 8000 cruise.co.uk and seascanner.co.uk customers.