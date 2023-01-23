Search for your ideal Cruise
Cunard resumes partnership with Rocky Mountaineer
Cunard will resume its Rocky Mountaineer add-ons this summer. Credit: Rocky Mountaineer

Cunard resumes partnership with Rocky Mountaineer

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Luxury cruise line Cunard is once again offering Rocky Mountaineer train trips through the Canadian Rockies on all Alaska cruises this summer, following a pandemic-enforced break.

The partnership between the cruise company and Rocky Mountaineer was first announced in 2018 ahead of Cunard’s 2019 Alaska season.

A three-night post-cruise trip or a four-night tour before embarking on Queen Elizabeth in Vancouver will be available, with packages going on sale tomorrow (Tuesday January 24) at 9am.

The three-night rail tour takes an eastbound journey from Vancouver to Calgary, while the four-night tour goes the opposite direction and gives an additional day of sightseeing in Banff.

Prices for the three-night tour start at $2,850 per person, while the four-night trip leads in at US$3,250 per person.

President of Carnival UK, Sture Myrmell, said: “We are thrilled to be able to provide guests an opportunity to combine a luxury cruise on board Queen Elizabeth that takes in the finest views of Alaska by sea, with a journey on the Rocky Mountaineer taking in the stunning scenery of the Canadian Rockies by train.

“With the exceptional service and fine dining, Rocky Mountaineer is a wonderful addition to a Cunard voyage and we know our guests will be delighted to have an opportunity to enjoy the spectacular surroundings in style.”

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

