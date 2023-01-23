Cunard resumes partnership with Rocky Mountaineer
Luxury cruise line Cunard is once again offering Rocky Mountaineer train trips through the Canadian Rockies on all Alaska cruises this summer, following a pandemic-enforced break.
The partnership between the cruise company and Rocky Mountaineer was first announced in 2018 ahead of Cunard’s 2019 Alaska season.
A three-night post-cruise trip or a four-night tour before embarking on Queen Elizabeth in Vancouver will be available, with packages going on sale tomorrow (Tuesday January 24) at 9am.
The three-night rail tour takes an eastbound journey from Vancouver to Calgary, while the four-night tour goes the opposite direction and gives an additional day of sightseeing in Banff.
Prices for the three-night tour start at $2,850 per person, while the four-night trip leads in at US$3,250 per person.
President of Carnival UK, Sture Myrmell, said: “We are thrilled to be able to provide guests an opportunity to combine a luxury cruise on board Queen Elizabeth that takes in the finest views of Alaska by sea, with a journey on the Rocky Mountaineer taking in the stunning scenery of the Canadian Rockies by train.
“With the exceptional service and fine dining, Rocky Mountaineer is a wonderful addition to a Cunard voyage and we know our guests will be delighted to have an opportunity to enjoy the spectacular surroundings in style.”
Southampton To San Francisco
- 27 nights, departs on the 11 Jan 2024
- Cunard Line, Queen Victoria
- Southampton, Hamilton, Port Canaveral, Florida, + 7 more
Westbound Transatlantic Crossing
- 7 nights, departs on the 16 Aug 2024
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- Southampton, New York, New York + -1 more
Mediterranean Highlights
- 14 nights, departs on the 28 Jul 2023
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- Southampton, Cádiz, Barcelona, + 5 more
Eastbound Transatlantic Crossing
- 9 nights, departs on the 11 Sep 2023
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- New York, New York, Southampton, Hamburg + 0 more
Alaska
- 13 nights, departs on the 07 Aug 2023
- Cunard Line, Queen Elizabeth
- Vancouver, British Columbia, Ketchikan, Alaska, Juneau, Alaska, + 7 more