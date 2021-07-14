Credit: Shutterstock

Green list holiday blow as Balearic Islands go amber and Croatia on watchlist Holidays have faced another wave of change today as the updated traffic light system was unveiled. Which countries will be green, amber and red?

Green list countries were refreshed today as the Department of Transport issues the latest travel update. In the last update in late June, the Balearic Islands, Malta, Madeira, Antigua, Barbados, Barbuda, Dominica and Grenada and a number of UK overseas territories went green. However, today, Spain's Balearic Islands - including Majorca and Ibiza - went back to the amber list in a major blow for holidaymakers - particularly those who are not yet fully vaccinated. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted this afternoon: "We’re moving the Balearic Islands & British Virgin Islands to the amber list - previously on the green watchlist."

Meanwhile, Croatia and Taiwan were both added to the green watchlist which means they are “most at risk” of being downgraded to amber with limited notice. "Croatia & Taiwan [will be added to] the green watchlist of destinations. Please check latest travel advice before you travel as countries and territories may have extra requirements before you get there," tweeted Shapps. However, in more positive new, Bulgaria & Hong Kong will be added to the green list. Shapps also said in today's update that "four countries" would be added to the UK's red list - but did not specify which.



Majorca and the rest of the Balearic Islands are now on the amber list. Credit: Shutterstock

He wrote: "Four countries and territories will join the red list to safeguard our domestic vaccine rollout. We’ll keep these measures under review and be guided by the latest data - we won’t hesitate to take action if needed to protect public health." These changes will all come into force on July 19. A number of other destinations were added to the green watchlist back on June 30. These include: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, British Antarctic territory, British Indian Ocean territory, the Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Madeira, Montserrat, the Pitcairn Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Barbados is among the Caribbean destinations on the green watchlist. Credit: Shutterstock

Israel and Jerusalem were added to the green watchlist after the last traffic light system update.

Green list countries come with limited travel restrictions. Quarantine is not required but you do need to take a Covid test on or before day two after you arrive and complete a passenger locator form. As for the amber list, currently, arriving back from these nations requires travellers to take a COVID-19 test, book and pay for day two and day eight COVID-19 travel tests – to be taken after arrival in England, and complete a passenger locator form. You then must quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days. - READ MORE: Which cruise lines require a Covid vaccine? - However, from July 19, "from 4am Monday 19 July you will not need to quarantine on arrival in England or take a day 8 COVID-19 test, as long as you: have been fully vaccinated under the UK vaccination programme; have not been in a red list country in the 10 days before you arrive in England," explained the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in a major update to the system last week. Meanwhile, anyone who travels to a red list must take a COVID-19 test, book (and stay in) a quarantine hotel package, including two COVID-19 tests, and complete a passenger locator form.

