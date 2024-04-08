The British actress will take part in the naming ceremony in the port of Barcelona on April 23, 2024

Waddingham, who has held roles in Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones and Sex Education and hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023, will next be seen in The Fall Guy opposite Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Earlier this year, Waddingham earned a Bafta TV Award nomination for her own Apple TV+ holiday special Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.

The award-winning actress and performer joins a star-studded group who have served as godparents to a Princess ship.

Other godmothers to Princess ships include the late Diana, Princess of Wales (Royal Princess, 1984); Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales (Royal Princess, 2013); Audrey Hepburn (Star Princess, 1989); Sophia Loren (Crown Princess, 1990); and Martha Stewart (Crown Princess, 2006).

