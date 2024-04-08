Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham named godmother of Sun Princess
The British actress will take part in the naming ceremony in the port of Barcelona on April 23, 2024
Waddingham, who has held roles in Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones and Sex Education and hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023, will next be seen in The Fall Guy opposite Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.
Earlier this year, Waddingham earned a Bafta TV Award nomination for her own Apple TV+ holiday special Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.
The award-winning actress and performer joins a star-studded group who have served as godparents to a Princess ship.
Other godmothers to Princess ships include the late Diana, Princess of Wales (Royal Princess, 1984); Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales (Royal Princess, 2013); Audrey Hepburn (Star Princess, 1989); Sophia Loren (Crown Princess, 1990); and Martha Stewart (Crown Princess, 2006).
The 4,300-passenger Sun Princess entered service in February and is the first in the line’s Sphere class.
Princess Cruises president John Padgett said: “We’re delighted to welcome the illuminous and elegant Hannah Waddingham to serve as godmother for our sensational new Sun Princess.
“Just like Sun Princess, she exudes sophistication, beauty and wonderment through her inspiring work as an award-winning actress and performer.
“We’re truly honoured Hannah will officially name our most impressive, luxurious and stunning love boat ever created and join an esteemed group of Princess godparents.”
