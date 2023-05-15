Paris is always a good idea. Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Riviera Travel

I want to take a river cruise from Paris, what are my options? With the French capital within easy reach of the UK by plane or train, taking a river cruise from Paris is an appealing option with many fascinating points of interest along the route

Our closest continental neighbour is a top choice for river cruising and Riviera Travel have the ship to take you there, so let’s take a look at the most popular sailing routes in France.



Is there any waterway more classically French than the Seine? Running gently though Paris and leading out into the English Channel, the ever-changing landscape along the route promises an enthralling voyage of variety.



With both natural and architectural points of interest throughout the route, a Seine river cruise showcases the very best of northern France, from the heights of the Eiffel Tower in Paris to medieval castles, rolling orchards and chalky cliffs on the journey out to the coast.



History buffs flock to Chateau Gaillard, Richard the Lionheart’s 1198 castle, constructed to defend Rouen – the historic capital of Normandy – while in Paris, the ship docks a short walk from the magnificent Notre Dame cathedral.



The Seine River is an icon of Paris. Credit: Shutterstock

Seine(d) us a postcard from Paris

Riviera Travel’s popular ‘Seine, Paris & Normandy river cruise’ is the classic one-week itinerary, covering all the great highlights of the region, including excursions to Monet’s house (for his famous garden), the D-Day landing beaches and the remarkable Bayeux Tapestry. There’s even a special sailing of this itinerary specially designed for solo travellers, with no single supplement.



The round-trip starts and ends in Paris, which lends itself perfectly to a couple of additional days in the French capital before or after the cruise… or both, why not?



Following the meandering river north-west, you’ll sail through World War battlegrounds and quaint medieval villages that look like they’ve been brought to life straight from the history books. On the second day of the cruise, you’ll stop in Les Andelys, a small town known for its Chateau Gaillard. Entry to the castle is included with the cruise.



Day three is spent in Rouen, one of Europe’s most charming old towns, with an imposing gothic cathedral, which enjoyed a brief moment as the tallest building in the world, when its spire was first completed.



The fourth day of the cruise is certainly a moving one, with visits to both the world-famous Bayeux Tapestry – which outlines the story of the Norman invasion of Britain in 1066 – and the landing beaches of D-Day. Almost a millennium apart from each other, these monumental battles have shaped not just France but the wider continent of Europe too.



By the fifth day of the cruise, the scenery is much more coastal and Honfleur is a picturesque example of a French seaside town. With colourful buildings climbing out of the water, Honfleur has filled many an artist’s sketchbook, and so it’s no surprise that the famed impressionist Claude Monet spent considerable amounts of time here.



Speaking of Monet, day six gives you the opportunity to visit the artist’s garden in Giverny. Perhaps it’s the most famous garden in the world, and as beautiful as Monet’s many paintings of it are, seeing the garden first-hand is undeniably a special experience that awakens all the senses.



If this is all sounding great, but you know a week of exploring this fabulous waterway would never be enough for you, then you’ll be delighted to hear that Riviera Travel is premiering a brand new 10-day itinerary in 2024, with additional stops in Conflanse, Le Havre, Caudebec and La Roche Guyon.



The ‘Paris, Normandy & Historic Treasures of the Seine river cruise’ includes excursions to Chateau de Malmaison, where Napoleon I lived with his first wife and which played an important role as the seat of French government at the turn of the 19th century.

The picturesque Norman port of Honfleur. Credit: Shutterstock

