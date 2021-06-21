Italy cruise holidays: New quarantine rules begin today - when will Italy cruises resume?
Italy has introduced new quarantine rules which come into force today. The country is currently on the UK's amber list - so when will cruise holidays to Italy resume?
Italy cruises are normally highly popular among British holidaymakers but sailings to the Mediterranean hotspot haven't been possible for many months.
Travel to Italy received a fresh blow today as new quarantine requirements came into effect for UK arrivals.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued an update on the changes to entry requirements.
Italy entry requirements
From today, anyone entering Italy from the UK for non-essential purposes has to go into quarantine.
They will have to test negative for Covid before they are allowed to exit quarantine.
"From June 21 to July 30, on arrival in Italy travellers who have been in the UK in the previous 14 days must self-isolate for five days, at the end of which they must take a rapid antigenic or molecular swab test for COVID-19 and test negative for release," explained the FCDO.
Exceptions to the rule do exist. "There are exemptions to the self-isolation requirement for people who can prove they are travelling for reasons of work, health or absolute necessity for a period not exceeding 120 hours," said the FCDO.
However, proof of a negative test is needed. "If you wish to fly, you must present the airline with a negative COVID-19 rapid antigenic or molecular swab test taken no more than 48 hours before travel," the Foreign Office explained.
It added: "Travellers transiting Italy in a private vehicle for less than 36 hours are exempt from self-isolation."
Anyone who arrives in Italy without a negative test will need to self-isolate for 10 days and undertake a test at the end of the isolation period.
Travel rules for Italy do not stop there - a certain amount of admin is needed.
"Before travel, you must complete an online digital form," detailed the FCDO.
"This will generate a QR code, which should be presented to your travel provider and Border Police if requested. A paper form can be completed if you do not have an electronic device."
Travellers must also call the COVID-19 helpline for the region they are travelling within 48 hours, to inform them of their visit.
Even without Italian rules, travelling to Italy at this time is complicated.
With the country still on the amber list, a 10-day quarantine is required on return to England. You also need to take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight.
When can cruise holidays to Italy resume?
Italy has lifted restrictions on cruise travel, with safety protocols in place.
However, with Italy still absent from the green list and international cruises not yet given the go-ahead, Britons cannot yet go cruising.
The FCDO states: The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advises against cruise ship travel at this time. This is due to the ongoing pandemic and is based on medical advice from Public Health England.
"Our advice against cruises applies to international travel on a ship that is exclusively for pleasure or recreation, providing overnight accommodation and other leisure facilities such as entertainment venues or swimming pools."
It added: "The Government will continue to review its cruise ship travel advice based on the latest medical advice."
The next green list review is set to take place on June 28.
After last month's announcement, many were left bitterly disappointed after the green list shrank.
If Italy is added come next week, cruise holidays to the Mediterranean country will likely resume - but this outcome will only be known come June 28.
The UK is set to ease lockdown restrictions on July 24. From this date, it's hoped passenger limits in domestic cruises will also be lifted.
