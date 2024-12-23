Wave Season, the cruise industry's turn-of-the-year sale extravaganza, is always a great time to book your next sailing. And Marella Cruises’ current promotion is well worth a look.

Best of the sales: up to £300 off with Marella Cruises

Navigating the many sales and promotions hitting the market in late December and early January can be overwhelming. At World of Cruising, we like to make the task easier by highlighting some of our favourite deals and offers so you don’t miss out. And among our favourites this year is Marella Cruises’ sale, which offers savings of up to £300 per booking.

What’s the deal? You can save £200 per booking on selected Mediterranean and Canary Islands sailings and £300 on selected Caribbean and repositional cruises. The sale is valid on sailings departing between April 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026. Click here for full terms and conditions. For the Mediterranean and Canary Islands offer, use promo code SAILAWAY200 at checkout. For the Caribbean and repositional offer, the promo code is SAILAWAY300. Many sailings are on offer, from adults-only voyages aboard Marella Explorer 2 to family-friendly escapes on the other ships in the Marella Cruises fleet.

Maximise your savings While you can’t combine this offer with any other promotions, deal hunters among you will love to know that you can use these promo codes on already-discounted cruises. As a result, you can bag some fabulous offers. We’ve found a Treasures of the Mediterranean cruise, which usually retails for £1357 per person, reduced to £1010. Add the SAILAWAY200 code, and you can secure this sailing from £910 per person, a 33% discount on the regular price.

Sale highlights There are plenty of fabulous sailings to choose from, and here are some of our favourites (all prices include the promo-code discount and are correct at time of publication): 7-night Mediterranean Medley cruise from £910 (regular price £1342). Departing from Palma de Mallorca on April 22, 2025, Marella Explorer 2 sails to Livorno, Savona, Toulon, Barcelona and Valencia before returning to Palma.

9-night Autumn Affair 2 cruise from £1148 (regular price £1420). Departing from Dubrovnik on October 30, 2025, Marella Explorer 2 sails to Valletta, Cartagena, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas.

16-night Atlantic Adventure cruise from £1544 per person (regular price £2897). Departing from Barbados on April 17, 2025, Marella Voyager sails to St Lucia, Dominica, Antigua, Madeira, Cadiz, Gibraltar and Palma de Mallorca.

14-night Exotic Islands and Cocktails & Coconuts cruise from £2009 per person (regular prices £2949). Departing from Barbados on December 11, 2025, Marella Discovery 2 sails to Grenada, Bonaire, Curacao, Aruba, the British Virgin Islands, St Maarten, St Kitts, Antigua and Guadeloupe before returning to Barbados.

What’s included Marella Cruises includes all the following in its base fare: Return flights

A 10kg hand-luggage allowance

A 20kg check-luggage allowance

Return shared transfers

Cabin accommodation

All-inclusive board

Tips

ATOL protection For a supplement, you can also upgrade your cabin, increase your luggage allowance, book extra-legroom seats, treat yourself to the Premium All Inclusive board, and more.

Why sail with Marella Cruises? With a mix of adults-only and family-friendly ships, Marella Cruises is fantastic for many travellers. The cruise line offers an "All Inclusive Included" experience (flights, transfers, tips, meals and drinks are all covered in the base fare) that simplifies holiday planning. The fleet features modern, well-equipped ships, and sailings range from short breaks to longer voyages. Marella Cruises excels when it comes to entertainment and has won Best for Entertainment at the 2024 Wave Awards. Dining options cover a broad spectrum with casual buffets and à la carte restaurants serving a range of international cuisines (some are available at an extra charge). You will find cabins to suit every budget, from comfortable inside rooms to luxurious suites with private balconies.

