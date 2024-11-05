Two adult-only ‘Country Rhythms 1’ cruises onboard the adult-only Marella Explorer 2 will depart from Malaga in February 2026. Elsewhere an ‘Electric Sunsets 90s vs 00s’ music sailing returns for a fifth year. The three-night, adults-only cruise onboard Marella Voyager sets sail from Palma on November 1, 2025 and calls at Valencia and Cartagena before disembarking in Malaga. Acts include B*Witched, The Honeyz, DJ Ssah! and Ibiza in Symphony – a 10-piece orchestra of musicians and singers – with more to be announced next year. The themed cruises are available to book from November 14 with prices starting at. £799 per person for the ‘Electric Sunsets 90s vs 00s’ sailings and £699 per person for the ‘Country Rhythms 1’ cruises.

Chris Hackney, Marella Cruises’ managing director, said: “We are thrilled to be announcing the launch of our themed cruises for 2025 and 2026.



“We are especially excited to be revealing our first ever country themed cruise, ‘Country Rhythms’ alongside Electric Sunsets, which has become synonymous with our cruise line.



“Thanks to our recent market research, we believe these tailored themed cruises connected to country music and 90s/00s will encourage those who are new to cruising to consider Marella Cruises for their future holidays.



“These themed cruises will also offer returning customers a refreshing alternative to our regular Mediterranean sailings, adding a unique experience to their journey.”

