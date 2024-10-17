Marella Discovery, which debuted as part of Thomson Holidays in 1995, will operate exclusively for adults in summer 2026.



The British cruise line said the change has been driven by the growing demand for adult-only holidays and the success of Marella Explorer 2, the line’s current adult-only ship.

The 1,800-passenger Marella Discovery will homeport at Limassol (Cyprus) and offer three round-trip itineraries: ‘Grecian Discovery’ to Piraeus, Thira, Santorini, Bodrum, Heraklion, Crete, and Rhodes; ‘Aegean Gems’ to Souda, Crete, Piraeus, Greece, Izmir, Mykonos and Rhodes; and ‘Aegean Delights’ to Kos Town, Greece, Kusadasi, Patmos, Marmaris and Alanya.



Prices for the all-inclusive sailings start from £1,528 per person and the itineraries can be booked from today (October 17).

