Cruise news / Marella Discovery to become adult-only
Marella Discovery is the sixth ship to join Marella's fleet. Credit: TUI

Marella Discovery to become adult-only

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The ship will become Marella Cruise’ second adult-only ship for summer 2026

Marella Discovery, which debuted as part of Thomson Holidays in 1995, will operate exclusively for adults in summer 2026.

The British cruise line said the change has been driven by the growing demand for adult-only holidays and the success of Marella Explorer 2, the line’s current adult-only ship.

The 1,800-passenger Marella Discovery will homeport at Limassol (Cyprus) and offer three round-trip itineraries: ‘Grecian Discovery’ to Piraeus, Thira, Santorini, Bodrum, Heraklion, Crete, and Rhodes; ‘Aegean Gems’ to Souda, Crete, Piraeus, Greece, Izmir, Mykonos and Rhodes; and ‘Aegean Delights’ to Kos Town, Greece, Kusadasi, Patmos, Marmaris and Alanya.

Prices for the all-inclusive sailings start from £1,528 per person and the itineraries can be booked from today (October 17).

Chris Hackney, Marella Cruises’ managing director, said: “This addition to the summer 2026 programme will allow customers who prefer an adult only ship a variety of itineraries to explore the sights of Greece, Cyprus and Turkey.

“We know from our research that three quarters of customers said adult-only ships were important to them when making a booking.

“Given the popularity of the adult only ship, Marella Explorer 2, we hope this announcement will encourage even more new to cruise customers to sail with Marella Cruises in 2026.”

Most recent articles
News

Marella Discovery to become adult-only
News

Royal Caribbean begins construction of third Icon-class ship
News

Average cruise passenger age drops by 11 years
News

P&O Cruises launches its winter 2026-27 programme with new ports added
News

The rumour mill: SS United States set to depart Philadelphia on October 25
News

Viking takes delivery of new Nile river ship
News

Cunard announces 2026-27 sailings
News

Royal Caribbean celebrates first float-out of Star of the Seas
News

Carnival to deploy four ships in Australia
News

Celebrity Cruises to launch first Grand Voyage
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises

Tropical Isles

  • 7 nights, departs on the 20 Jan 2026
  • Marella Cruises, Marella Discovery
  • + 4 more

Canarian Flavours

  • 7 nights, departs on the 28 Feb 2026
  • Marella Cruises, Marella Voyager
  • Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Arrecife, Lanzarote, Puerto del Rosario, Fuerteventura, + 4 more

Canarian Breakaway 2

  • 2 nights, departs on the 06 Dec 2025
  • Marella Cruises, Marella Explorer 2
  • Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Puerto del Rosario, Fuerteventura, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria + 0 more

Paradise Islands

  • 7 nights, departs on the 15 Feb 2026
  • Marella Cruises, Marella Explorer
  • Bridgetown, Road Town, Tortola, Philipsburg, + 4 more

Treasures of the Mediterranean

  • 7 nights, departs on the 01 Apr 2025
  • Marella Cruises, Marella Explorer 2
  • Palma de Mallorca, Olbia, Naples, + 4 more
View more