The first of the NCL’s expanded Prima Plus class vessels will be 10 per cent larger than the first two Prima class ships. The float out from the dry dock at the Fincantieri yard in Marghera near Venice signifies completion of the external work done on the ship ahead of its debut in April 2025. NCL president David Herrera said: “We are excited to celebrate another milestone with our partners at Fincantieri, who are integral to the Prima Class journey and supporting us in evolving the amazing experience we design and deliver for our guests. “Building upon the guest-favourite features of the award-winning vessels of this class, the 10 per cent increase in space provides us with more flexibility to deliver more offerings and more beautifully designed venues for our guests to relax and explore on board Norwegian Aqua.”

Norwegian Aqua will feature the the Aqua Slidecoaster, said to be the world’s first-ever hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide; a new digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor called Glow Court; and the line’s largest 360-degree Ocean Boulevard outdoor promenade. NCL’s first three-bedroom duplex Haven suites will also be introduced on the vessel.



The ship will sail seven-day Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral, Florida, followed by five and seven-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August 2025 through October 2025 and then five and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries through April 2026.



Mark Kansley, NCL’s hotel operations senior vice president, said: “The Prima class is a true evolution of the brand.

“We hear from our guests following every cruise, and they appreciate the intimate nature and greater variety of elevated spaces throughout the ship for them to relax in or explore while on vacation.

“We are excited to soon deliver on this next chapter of our evolution – the Prima Plus class – and bring our guests along on our journey.”

