Pandaw Cruises closes as Asian river cruise specialist cancels all sailings Pandaw Cruises has been forced to close due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on travel and all Asian river cruises cancelled.

Pandaw Cruises, an Asian river specialist, has ceased operations, it was announced this morning. Three factors lead to the company's demise. First was the continuing impact of coronavirus on international leisure travel. The second was the closure of Pandaw's destinations in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and India. Thirdly the cruise company cited the critical political situation in Myanmar.

Pandaw had struggled to find investors despite forward bookings for a 2022 restart remaining "strong." Consequently, Pandaw Cruises said it had "no alternative but to cease its river cruise operations" as a result of financial liquidity and failure to find additional funding. The brand is unable to continue layup operations of its seventeen ships for another year followed by "essential refurbishment to prepare for renewed operations." Pandaw founder Paul Strachan commented on the closure: “This is a very sad moment for me, my family, our crews and clients. It marks the end of an era for all of us after twenty-five years of real adventure."

He continued: "We are truly sorry to disappoint our regular passengers who were so looking forward to making a trip after the lifting of travel restrictions. "We are also heartbroken for our three hundred plus crew members and shoreside personnel who have stood by Pandaw and were hoping to get going again next year.” As for those impacted by the cancelled cruises, Pandaw said on its website: "Passengers or their agents will be contacted in due course by the appointed company liquidator." If holidaymakers booked through a travel agent their trip will be both ATOL and ABTA protected which means your money will be protected.



Those affected should also contact their travel insurer as some policies may cover you in the event of your company going bust - the sooner you file this the better. If you paid for your holiday by credit card, you may also have a claim against your credit card company under section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974. However, it's worth remembering that when a company folds it can take a fair bit of time before you get your money back. Pandaw was founded in 1995 and pioneered river expeditions in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and India with its iconic boutique ships.

Up till the impact of Covid, Pandaw had enjoyed the support of a loyal following of travellers, high occupancy and year on year growing revenues, with positive financial results. Despite the closure of Pandaw Cruises, the Pandaw Charity, which has done much to support people in Myanmar during the ongoing crisis there, will continue its work under the guidance of its trustees.