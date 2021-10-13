Best cruise lines revealed in World of Cruising's Wave Awards 2021

World of Cruising today revealed the winners of this year's Wave Awards celebrating the very best of the best in the cruise industry.

The cruise industry was feted for its achievements this evening at World of Cruising's glamorous Wave Awards 2021 held in central London.

The Wave Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the cruise sector, recognising cruise lines, travel agents, tourist boards and ports.

As ever it was tough competition but it was only body per category who could take home the trophy... So who won?

Royal Caribbean International was named the Best Ocean Cruise Line while Regent Seven Seas Cruises took the crown for the Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Line.

As for river cruising, Avalon Waterways was dubbed the Best River Cruise Line, with Crystal River Cruises the Best Luxury River Cruise Line.