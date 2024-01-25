Cruise news / Princess cancels Sun Princess' inaugural voyage as delivery delayed
Shipyard delays have forced the cancellation of Sun Princess' inaugural cruise. Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess cancels Sun Princess' inaugural voyage as delivery delayed

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Princess Cruises has cancelled the maiden sailing of Sun Princess after confirming the delivery of the ship will be delayed

A joint statement from the line and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri confirmed that they have mutually agreed to delay the delivery of Sun Princess and cancel the ship's inaugural 10-day ‘Grand Mediterranean voyage’, which was due to depart from Barcelona on February 8, 2024.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said: “We understand that this news is disappointing, and we share in that disappointment. We recognise the anticipation that surrounded this sailing, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this cancellation causes.”

Passengers booked on the cruise will receive a full refund and a 50 per cent future cruise credit (FCC), while travel agency commissions will be protected.

Guests also will receive up to $200 per person for change fees related to air travel plans.

In addition, passengers booked on the inaugural will receive a refund for any pre-purchased onboard services, plus to up to $200 per person for air travel amendment fees.

Powered by liquified natural gas (LNG), the 4,300-passenger Sun Princess is the first in a new line of Sphere class vessels, Princess’s largest to date.

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises
HNRTB - Roatán Island, Honduras Photo credit belongs to Erin Simmons.jpg Photo

14-Day Caribbean East/West Adventurer

  • 14 nights, departs on the 17 Feb 2024
  • Princess Cruises, Sky Princess
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Cozumel, Roatán Island, + 8 more

5-Day Cabo San Lucas Getaway

  • 5 nights, departs on the 17 Oct 2024
  • Princess Cruises, Majestic Princess
  • Los Angeles, California, Cabo San Lucas, Cabo San Lucas, + 1 more
From

7-Day Canada & New England

  • 7 nights, departs on the 21 Sep 2024
  • Princess Cruises, Enchanted Princess
  • New York, New York, Newport, Rhode Island, Boston, Massachusetts, + 4 more
From

11-Day New Caledonia & Vanuatu

  • 11 nights, departs on the 22 Jan 2026
  • Princess Cruises, Grand Princess
  • Brisbane, Queensland, Nouméa, Lifou Island, + 4 more
From

7-Day Voyage of the Glaciers (Northbound)

  • 7 nights, departs on the 03 Aug 2024
  • Princess Cruises, Sapphire Princess
  • Vancouver, British Columbia, Ketchikan, Alaska, Juneau, Alaska, + 4 more
From
View more