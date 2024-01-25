Princess cancels Sun Princess' inaugural voyage as delivery delayed
Princess Cruises has cancelled the maiden sailing of Sun Princess after confirming the delivery of the ship will be delayed
A joint statement from the line and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri confirmed that they have mutually agreed to delay the delivery of Sun Princess and cancel the ship's inaugural 10-day ‘Grand Mediterranean voyage’, which was due to depart from Barcelona on February 8, 2024.
John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said: “We understand that this news is disappointing, and we share in that disappointment. We recognise the anticipation that surrounded this sailing, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this cancellation causes.”
Passengers booked on the cruise will receive a full refund and a 50 per cent future cruise credit (FCC), while travel agency commissions will be protected.
Guests also will receive up to $200 per person for change fees related to air travel plans.
In addition, passengers booked on the inaugural will receive a refund for any pre-purchased onboard services, plus to up to $200 per person for air travel amendment fees.
Powered by liquified natural gas (LNG), the 4,300-passenger Sun Princess is the first in a new line of Sphere class vessels, Princess’s largest to date.
