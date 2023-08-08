Cruise news / Princess Cruises announces 2025 Alaska season
Princess Cruises has revealed its 2025 Alaska itineraries. Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises announces 2025 Alaska season

Author: Kaye Holland

The cruise line has unveiled its 2025 Alaska season

New options include a 22-day sailing from San Francisco onboard Ruby Princess to coincide with the summer solstice, and a 17-day cruise from Seattle on Grand Princess featuring three days of scenic glacier viewing.

The line has also introduced a 16-day Inside Passage voyage from Los Angeles onboard Grand Princess.

Elsewhere a 15-night National Parks cruise tour covers five parks in Alaska combined with stays in wilderness lodges, rail travel and a seven-day cruise.

The season will feature 21 cruise destinations and four glacier-viewing experiences, highlighted by 88 visits to Glacier Bay National Park.

Seven Princess ships will sail to Alaska, including Caribbean Princess for the first time. Departures are from five locations with the addition of Los Angeles.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said: “As the market leader in Alaska, we’re excited to offer guests even more exciting ways to see the natural beauty of Alaska with itineraries in 2025 that serve up new adventures and extended journeys that first-time guests and repeat visitors are going to find intriguing.

“We’re also making it easier for guests to access an Alaska cruise by bringing back a roundtrip option out of Los Angeles.”

Bookings for Princess’ 2025 Alaska season open on August 3, 2023 and include 155 departures on 18 itineraries ranging in length from four to 22 days.

