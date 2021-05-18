Princess Cruises: The £100 price drop applies to the Princess Plus Fare. Credit: Shutterstock/Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises price drop: £100 off UK summer cruise holidays from today Princess Cruises have today announced a dramatic price drop ahead of the line's summer voyages. Holidaymakers can save up to £100 with the new offer.

Princess Cruises revealed an incredible new offer today. The cruise line has slashed £100 of the cost of one of its summer cruises. The deal applies to Princess's three-night Scenic Summer Seacations. These voyages are set to go ahead in July and September - this is what you need to know.

Princess Cruises deal The £100 price drop applies to the Princess Plus Fare. Previously £489pp, the fare is now £389pp for an all-inclusive cruise in a balcony cabin. The Princess Plus Fare includes premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi & gratuities.

The Princess Fare remains at £299pp. Guests can make the most of the great offer on the Regal Princess sailing on July 31 and the Sky Princess cruise on September 3. Sailing from Southampton to explore the UK, Princess's summer itineraries range from three-night scenic cruises to seven-night voyages, exploring cities such as Liverpool, Belfast and Glasgow. However, it should be noted they are only available to vaccinated travellers. So, what can holidaymakers cruising with Princess Cruises expect onboard ships this summer?

Princess Cruises entertainment Shows aboard Regal Princess include Bravo and Sweet Soul Music. As one of Princess' top-rated shows, Bravo seamlessly combines classic light opera with popular music. Joining Bravo as guest soprano will be opera singer and actress Shelley Rivers, whose theatre credits include performing as Eliza in My Fair Lady and working alongside Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Close. Meanwhile, guests on Sky Princess can watch the line’s newest production show, Rock Opera, which debuted on the 3,660-guest ship in late 2019.

Created exclusively for Princess Cruises, the production features costumes inspired by glamorous avant-garde fashion with a musical soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theatre, sung in English, Spanish, Latin and American sign language – a Princess first. West End star Ross Hunter – who has starred in award-winning shows such as We Will Rock You and The Book of Mormon – will make a special guest appearance. Other entertainment highlights include a live jazz trio in Sky Princess’ Take Five, where the band will perform classics while telling tales of true jazz legends throughout the ages, and blockbuster films airing on the 300-square-foot Movies Under the Stars screen. Guests can enjoy Princess's celebrity speaker line-up, which includes household names from across the world of TV, entertainment and sport, will be the fourth speaker programme Princess Cruises has hosted on its UK-based ships.