Princess Cruises price drop: £100 off UK summer cruise holidays from today
Princess Cruises have today announced a dramatic price drop ahead of the line's summer voyages. Holidaymakers can save up to £100 with the new offer.
Princess Cruises revealed an incredible new offer today.
The cruise line has slashed £100 of the cost of one of its summer cruises.
The deal applies to Princess's three-night Scenic Summer Seacations.
These voyages are set to go ahead in July and September - this is what you need to know.
Princess Cruises price drop: £100 off UK summer cruise holidays from today
Valerie Singleton: The 'gorgeous men' she'd take on a cruise and her cruising loves
Viking Cruises: New Viking Venus ship named by Anne Diamond ahead of first cruise
World of Cruising parent brand Real Response Media announces two new investors
'I've just shown everyone my knickers!' Jane McDonald shares cruise packing tips
The sky’s the limit on Sky Princess
P&O Cruises: Iona christened amid spectacular Gary Barlow performance
FCDO travel advice for green list Iceland & Portugal - Britons WILL be allowed back
Win a Luxury Cruise with Celebrity Cruises
Viking Venus Godmother Anne Diamond on 'addictive' cruises & top sailing tips
Princess Cruises deal
The £100 price drop applies to the Princess Plus Fare.
Previously £489pp, the fare is now £389pp for an all-inclusive cruise in a balcony cabin.
The Princess Plus Fare includes premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi & gratuities.
The Princess Fare remains at £299pp.
Guests can make the most of the great offer on the Regal Princess sailing on July 31 and the Sky Princess cruise on September 3.
Sailing from Southampton to explore the UK, Princess's summer itineraries range from three-night scenic cruises to seven-night voyages, exploring cities such as Liverpool, Belfast and Glasgow.
However, it should be noted they are only available to vaccinated travellers.
So, what can holidaymakers cruising with Princess Cruises expect onboard ships this summer?
Princess Plus Fare discount offer
£100 off cruises
Bag £100 off Princess Scenic Summer Seacations
All-inclusive cruise in a balcony cabin
Princess Cruises entertainment
Shows aboard Regal Princess include Bravo and Sweet Soul Music. As one of Princess' top-rated shows, Bravo seamlessly combines classic light opera with popular music.
Joining Bravo as guest soprano will be opera singer and actress Shelley Rivers, whose theatre credits include performing as Eliza in My Fair Lady and working alongside Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Close.
Meanwhile, guests on Sky Princess can watch the line’s newest production show, Rock Opera, which debuted on the 3,660-guest ship in late 2019.
Viking Venus Godmother Anne Diamond on 'addictive' cruises & top sailing tips
Princess Cruises cancels Mediterranean and Caribbean sailings - full list
Princess unveils new contactless MedallionClass dining feature
New series of Cruising with Jane McDonald to feature Sky Princess
A UK Cruise and West End-Style Entertainment: A Princess Match Made in Heaven
Princess Cruises Adds Picturesque Portland as Port of Call on UK Summer Seacations
Princess Cruises Announce New Lower Prices for Summer Seacation Cruises
Created exclusively for Princess Cruises, the production features costumes inspired by glamorous avant-garde fashion with a musical soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theatre, sung in English, Spanish, Latin and American sign language – a Princess first.
West End star Ross Hunter – who has starred in award-winning shows such as We Will Rock You and The Book of Mormon – will make a special guest appearance.
Other entertainment highlights include a live jazz trio in Sky Princess’ Take Five, where the band will perform classics while telling tales of true jazz legends throughout the ages, and blockbuster films airing on the 300-square-foot Movies Under the Stars screen.
Guests can enjoy Princess's celebrity speaker line-up, which includes household names from across the world of TV, entertainment and sport, will be the fourth speaker programme Princess Cruises has hosted on its UK-based ships.
UK and Ireland
The United Kingdom and Ireland offer something for every type of traveller. The UK, an island…Read more
Northern Europe
When most people think of travelling to Europe, they immediately think of countries such as Italy,…Read more
Western Mediterranean and Atlantic
The Mediterranean has always been one of the most popular cruise destinations (and was even voted…Read more
Eastern Mediterranean
There’s no cruise destination quite like the Mediterranean. Nowhere else in the world allows you to…Read more
Africa
Africa is a vast, beautiful and diverse continent. It has been influenced by many different…Read more
Caribbean
From high mountain peaks to shimmering reefs, spicy salsa rhythms to deep rolling reggae, pirate…Read more
Alaska
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
Far East
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
North America and Canada
There are few regions in the world that offer the diverse range of experiences found in North…Read more
Antarctica
The continent of Antarctica is a glacial world of glistening icebergs and frosty mountain peaks.…Read more
10-Day Panama Canal with Costa Rica & Caribbean (New Locks)
- 10 nights, departs on the 29 Dec 2021
- Princess Cruises, Crown Princess
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Grand Cayman, Cartagena, + 5 more
17-Day Sea of Japan & Southern Islands
- 17 nights, departs on the 11 Oct 2022
- Princess Cruises, Diamond Princess
- Yokohama, Aomori, Sakata, + 9 more
7-Day Inside Passage (with Glacier Bay National Park)
- 7 nights, departs on the 20 Aug 2022
- Princess Cruises, Emerald Princess
- Seattle, Washington, Juneau, Alaska, Skagway, Alaska, + 4 more
25-Day Hawaii, Tahiti & South Pacific Crossing
- 23 nights, departs on the 08 Apr 2022
- Princess Cruises, Sapphire Princess
- Auckland, Bora-Bora, Papeete, Tahiti, + 7 more
7-Day Eastern Caribbean with Puerto Rico
- 7 nights, departs on the 26 Mar 2023
- Princess Cruises, Regal Princess
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Princess Cays, San Juan, + 3 more