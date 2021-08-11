Credit: Shutterstock

Princess Cruises unveils brand new deal - bag up to $200 onboard credit plus free car parking Princess Cruises has made summer holidays with the cruise line even more appealing as it revealed its exciting new deals today.

Princess Cruises passengers booked on the five, six and seven-night 'Summer Seacations' will bag impressive savings. The cruise line is offering up to $200 (£145) onboard spending money per stateroom and free car parking. The deal is only up for grabs for the next two weeks, though so you'll have to be quick! It expires on August 25. The onboard spending money is for first and second guests sharing a stateroom, and can be used on a range of experiences such as speciality dining, spa treatments and shore excursions.

Related articles

Both Regal Princess and Sky Princess will be sailing the UK in August and September. The MedallionClass ships will cruise to ports-of-call including Portland, Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock. - READ MORE: Inside Regal Princess cruise ship - Guests will also be able to make the most of Princess' shore excursions. Popular tours include the Giant’s Causeway from Belfast; Lake Windermere from Liverpool; Corfe Castle from Portland; and Loch Lomond from Greenock.

Princess Cruises: Popular tours include Loch Lomond from Greenock. Credit: Shutterstock

Princess Cruises summer seacations Five-night Summer Seacation on Sky Princess, calling at Portland. Departs September 17, 2021. All-inclusive fares start from £499pp. Six-night Summer Seacation on Sky Princess, calling at Belfast and Greenock. Departs September 22, 2021. All-inclusive fares start from £599pp. Seven-night Summer Seacation on Regal Princess, calling at Belfast and Liverpool. Departs September 9, 2021. All-inclusive fares start from £699pp

Regal Princess (pictured) and Sky Princess will be sailing the UK in August and September. Credit: Princess Cruises

The news follows the report in a boom in demand for ‘seacations,’ according to Cruise specialist cruise.co.uk Bookings for seacations have more than doubled since mid-July, with enquiries increasing by the same amount. - READ MORE: Inside Sky Princess cruise ship - Cruises vary from either a couple of days to up to a week or longer, with seven-night getaways (offered by lines including P&O Cruises, Cunard, Celebrity and MSC) proving the most sought-after. Seacations will continue to depart up to October this year.

Cruise holidays: Bookings for seacations have more than doubled since mid-July. Credit: Shutterstock

Tony Andrews, deputy managing director of cruise.co.uk, said: “Seacations have really captured the imagination of holidaymakers this year, with the option to stay in UK waters clearly proving appealing. "The amazing facilities and value-for-money that cruises offer, coupled with the lack of availability on land, means we’re seeing strong demand from both a new-to-cruise audience and seasoned travellers alike. “The safety element is also really important. Cruise lines have gone above and beyond to ensure that guests feel reassured on and off their ships. “The all-inclusive nature of a ship - including meals and entertainment - means they are like a floating resort with everything you need on hand to help you relax, unwind and really make the most of your time away.”