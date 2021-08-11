Princess Cruises unveils brand new deal - bag up to $200 onboard credit plus free car parking
Princess Cruises has made summer holidays with the cruise line even more appealing as it revealed its exciting new deals today.
Princess Cruises passengers booked on the five, six and seven-night 'Summer Seacations' will bag impressive savings.
The cruise line is offering up to $200 (£145) onboard spending money per stateroom and free car parking.
The deal is only up for grabs for the next two weeks, though so you'll have to be quick! It expires on August 25.
The onboard spending money is for first and second guests sharing a stateroom, and can be used on a range of experiences such as speciality dining, spa treatments and shore excursions.
Both Regal Princess and Sky Princess will be sailing the UK in August and September.
The MedallionClass ships will cruise to ports-of-call including Portland, Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock.
- READ MORE: Inside Regal Princess cruise ship -
Guests will also be able to make the most of Princess' shore excursions.
Popular tours include the Giant’s Causeway from Belfast; Lake Windermere from Liverpool; Corfe Castle from Portland; and Loch Lomond from Greenock.
Princess Cruises summer seacations
- Five-night Summer Seacation on Sky Princess, calling at Portland. Departs September 17, 2021. All-inclusive fares start from £499pp.
- Six-night Summer Seacation on Sky Princess, calling at Belfast and Greenock. Departs September 22, 2021. All-inclusive fares start from £599pp.
- Seven-night Summer Seacation on Regal Princess, calling at Belfast and Liverpool. Departs September 9, 2021. All-inclusive fares start from £699pp
The news follows the report in a boom in demand for ‘seacations,’ according to Cruise specialist cruise.co.uk
Bookings for seacations have more than doubled since mid-July, with enquiries increasing by the same amount.
- READ MORE: Inside Sky Princess cruise ship -
Cruises vary from either a couple of days to up to a week or longer, with seven-night getaways (offered by lines including P&O Cruises, Cunard, Celebrity and MSC) proving the most sought-after.
Seacations will continue to depart up to October this year.
Tony Andrews, deputy managing director of cruise.co.uk, said: “Seacations have really captured the imagination of holidaymakers this year, with the option to stay in UK waters clearly proving appealing.
"The amazing facilities and value-for-money that cruises offer, coupled with the lack of availability on land, means we’re seeing strong demand from both a new-to-cruise audience and seasoned travellers alike.
“The safety element is also really important. Cruise lines have gone above and beyond to ensure that guests feel reassured on and off their ships.
“The all-inclusive nature of a ship - including meals and entertainment - means they are like a floating resort with everything you need on hand to help you relax, unwind and really make the most of your time away.”
Dover
The White Cliffs of Dover are one of the UK’s most iconic landmarks. A dramatic symbol of Britain’s…Read more
Newcastle
From Georgie Shore-esque under-dressed women standing outside bars in the dead of winter to…Read more
Liverpool
The home of the Three Graces, the Beatles and countless art galleries and museums to rival London,…Read more
Southampton
Undoubtedly the busiest port in the UK, Southampton welcomes two million cruise passengers each…Read more
Portsmouth
Portsmouth, or ‘Pompey’ as the locals lovingly refer to it, has many claims to fame, having been…Read more
Jersey
The largest island in the Channel Islands, Jersey is a wonderful fusion of French and British…Read more
Guernsey
The captivating Channel Island of Guernsey wows on first appearance. Sailing into the…Read more
Edinburgh
The magical city of Edinburgh has been captivating visitors for centuries and for good reason.…Read more
Dublin
The birthplace of James Joyce, Oscar Wilde and Guinness beer, Ireland’s fair capital has countless…Read more
Cobh
The last port of call on the Titanic’s ill-fated voyage, the seaside town on Ireland’s south coast…Read more
