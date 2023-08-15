Cruise news / Princess Cruises to star in new TV series
Princess Cruises to star in new TV series

Regal Princess takes centre stage in Channel 5’s new show The Cruise: Fun Loving Brits at Sea

The 20-episode which follows groups of holidaymakers as they sail through the Mediterranean aboard Regal Princess, aired earlier this week (Monday 14 August).

Set to run Monday to Friday across four weeks, the series will look at cruising from a range of perspectives and what it means for those setting sail on their dream holiday.

Yesterday’s inaugural episode introduced viewers to cruising newbies and best friends from Leeds, Andy and Rachel; expert travellers from The Isle of Wight, the Walker Green family, who combine home-schooling and holidays; and cruise lover Carla who is bringing her new-to-cruise friends along for the ride.

Eithne Williamson, vice president, Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: “Channel 5’s new TV series promises to be a real celebration of all things cruise and showcases just how unique each journey is to our guests.

“We’re looking forward to viewers seeing the Princess difference as each group enjoys the amenities Princess is renowned for, from exceptional dining to our Medallion Class experience and extraordinary service from crew.”

The Cruise: Fun Loving Brits at Sea is on Channel 5 at 4pm every weekday or catch up on
My 5.


Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website.

