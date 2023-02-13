Top 5 romantic cruise destinations this Valentine's Day
A survey from luxury cruise specialists SixStarCruises reveals the most romantic cruise destinations...
With a staggering 60% of people planning to celebrate a special occasion onboard a cruise this year, we have the lowdown on the best places to go to get all mushy with your special someone.
The survey conducted by SixStarCruises divulges the top five destinations in the world to mark a stand-out occasion - with milestone anniversaries being the most popular occasion to celebrate.
In fact, more Brits are searching for romantic cruises than traditional holidays and we can't blame you. After all, what's better than escaping the everyday to explore the world with your life partner?
What's more, these aren't just generic cruise destinations, the survey has highlighted the most unique places to cruise to.
So with Valentine's Day only around the corner, make sure you grab a suitably cheesy card, present and book a cruise of a lifetime.
What to do for Valentine's Day?
What's stress-free, exciting and gets you hot under the collar? Yes, that's right - a romantic cruise getaway.
1. Galapagos
The archipelago famous for its role in Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution lies off the coast of Ecuador and provides the perfect opportunity to see exceptional wildlife such as giant tortoises, marine iguanas and flamingos.
So this makes for an ideal destination for a romantic getaway where you can create magical memories that will last a lifetime.
If you visit this group of 19 islands can be found at the convergence of three ocean currents so you will have access to unrivalled wildlife.
2. Polynesia
For natural beauty and an idyllic atmosphere, look no further than Polynesia.
This destination oozes love, with golden sandy beaches and crystal clear waters in abundance - aka the perfect way to escape modern life and truly relax.
Just picture it, stepping off your cruise ship of choice, feeling a warm ray of sun blessing your face and feeling the soft sand between your toes.
3. Antarctica
If you and your chosen partner aren't a fan of the sun - or if you just fancy exploring somewhere new - then Antarctica can bring romance in a unique way.
After all, Antarctica is the ultimate bucket list destination and what better way to strengthen and enrich a relationship than by making unique memories together?
The White Continent attracts a growing number of cruise ships that arrive each winter to explore - so you won't struggle to find a tempting itinerary.
4. Alaska
Alaska cruises offer up land for wilderness purists who wish to observe big fauna in its natural habitat, so if you are a couple who are big animal lovers - this is the cruise for you.
And who needs zoos when you can get close-up views of brown bears snatching leaping salmon out of angry waterfalls or see curious moose posing on national-park roadsides?
Take in the breathtaking scenery alongside your partner and be sure to rekindle the romance in your relationship.
5. Australia
There are countless hotspots to admire in Australia - from the bustling city of Sydney to the colourful coasts of Cairns and cruise will take you to every different part of the region.
The top things to see together include the impressive Sydney Opera House and of course, the Great Barrier Reef - the world's largest coral reef located just off the coast of Cairns.
You can start your journey from a variety of ports such as an Alaska cruise from Vancouver, Seattle or Victoria - after all, as long as you have each other you are guaranteed to have a blast.
