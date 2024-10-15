The first building block was placed in the dry dock where the ship will take shape. The milestone was celebrated with a keel-laying ceremony at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland.



The as yet unnamed ship is slated to enter service in 2026, with more details set to be released in the coming months. It will be joined by a fourth Icon-class – Royal Caribbean’s first new category since 2014 – ship in 2027.



A spokesperson for the line said: “Building on the new era of vacations that made headlines with the introduction of Icon of the Seas, the next bold adventure in the line-up will follow the summer 2025 debut of Star of the Seas in Port Canaveral, Florida.



“The vacation that is still to be revealed will deliver more of the unmatched combination of experiences that defines the game-changing Icon-class roster, which will continue with a fourth ship in 2027 and options for a fifth and sixth in the future.”

