Royal Caribbean reveals longest world cruise EVER - 274 nights & 57 destinations
Royal Caribbean has launched the Ultimate World Cruise onboard ship Serenade of the Seas. It's the longest world cruise in existence with 57 new exclusive destinations.
Royal Caribbean revealed its Ultimate World Cruise onboard Serenade of the Seas will set sail from Miami, Florida on December 10, 2023, and return on September 10, 2024.
The cruise will last 274 nights visiting all seven continents, more than 65 countries and 11 great wonders of the world.
Guests who book the full Ultimate World Cruise can prepare for a flawless, world-class travel experience that includes business class airfare, premium transportation, and a five-star hotel with entertainment prior to setting sail.
Bookings for the Ultimate Cruise can be made via phone as of yesterday, October 20, 2021, through October 26, 2021, for Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society Diamond status members.
Michael Bayley, president, and CEO of Royal Caribbean described his excitement for the Ultimate World Cruise: “This is the world cruise of world cruises.
“Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time.
He continued: “Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate holiday that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world.
“To travellers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere.”
The cruise line has done just this with cruisers setting sail to 57 destinations, all new to the cruise line and exclusive to the cruise itself.
Some highlights of the trip include Casablanca, Morocco; Qaqortoq, Greenland; and Shimizu, Japan – the gateway to Mount Fuji.
Guests will be able to see some of the wonders of the world from the Taj Mahal in India to Machu Picchu in Peru, truly becoming immersed in the countries’ cultures.
Cruisers can book the full Ultimate Cruise experience or pick from any of the four expeditions that offer a wide range of destinations starting as early as December 2021.
One of the exhibitions offered is Round the Horn: Americas and Antarctica Expedition.
Serenade of the Seas will set sail December 10, 2023, and return on February 11, 2024, covering three continents and 36 destinations during its journey.
This journey begins in Miami and set sails to Caribbean destinations such as Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.
The trip then takes a temperature turn and heads to glacier-studded Antarctica and around Cape Horn.
Cruisers will be able to take in four of the world’s wonders during the trip, such as Chichen Itza in Cozumel, Mexico and Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janerio.
Wonders of Asia and the Pacific Expedition begins February 11, 2024, and returns May 9, 2024, covering three continents and 40 destinations.
Guests will cruise through Asia, the Hawaiian Islands’ mountainous landscapes and black sand beaches before heading towards French Polynesia.
The adventure only deepens from there when the ship heads towards New Zealand before it sails through Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.
Three world wonders are seen on this cruise, including the Great Wall of China and India’s Taj Mahal.
Two of the final exhibitions offered are Middle East Treasures and Marvels of the Med and Capitals of Culture.
Middle East Treasures and Marvels of the Med begins in Dubai on May 9, 2024, where it will sail through three continents, 44 destinations and four wonders.
Cruisers will get to experience ancient sites such as Jordan’s lost city of Petra, the Pyramids of Giza and Temple of Artemis.
The last leg of the Ultimate World Cruise, Capitals of Culture begins July 10, 2024, in the Mediterranean where it will head north covering three continents and 40 destinations.
Cruisers will get to experience destinations across the globe from Barcelona and its brilliant architecture to the museums and theatres in St. Petersburg, Russia.
The voyage will stop at the Blue Lagoon in Iceland before visiting New York where it will finish its journey in Miami, Florida.
The Ultimate World Cruise will not fall short of luxury on board Serenade of the seas.
Royal Caribbean’s award-winning experience and amenities make the ship a beautiful place to spend 274 nights with its acres of glass and stunning panoramic views.
Guests who book the full Ultimate World Cruise can expect nothing less than a world-class travel experience.
