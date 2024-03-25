Royal Caribbean announces new beach club in Mexico
Royal Beach Club Cozumel is the next beach club for Royal Caribbean
Set to open in 2026, Royal Beach Club Cozumel in Mexico is Royal Caribbean International's latest beach club.
The beach club features swim-up bars, pools, private cabanas, snorkelling, kayaking and more.
There will also be dining spots, including a restaurant, bar and lounge as well as a street market where you can take part in tequila tastings and cooking classes.
Royal Caribbean Group president and CEO Jason Liberty commented: "We are delighted to build on our longstanding partnership with the local community and government to continue bringing our guests to Mexico.
“The expansion of our destination offerings aligns with the growing global demand for the ultimate vacation experiences and enables our guests to connect with the beauty of local cultures and people in the places they visit."
Royal Caribbean International's president and CEO Michael Bayley adds: “The anticipation for what’s next when it comes to Royal Caribbean destinations has only continued to build since we revealed Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamasthat opens in 2025.
Now is the perfect time to announce the next iteration of this collection with Royal Beach Club Cozumel.
“Cozumel is an incredible destination, and the beach club will perfectly complement all the island has to offer as an experience that combines familiar Royal Caribbean touches with the spirit of Mexico, alongside amenities and activities for every type of vacationer.”
This new beach club adds to Royal Caribbean's destination line-up, including the likes of Perfect Dat at CocoCay.
