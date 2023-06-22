Royal Caribbean unveils new itineraries for Utopia of the Seas
The cruise line’s sixth Oasis-class ship, Utopia of the Seas, will sail short cruises when it debuts in summer 2024
Utopia of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s sixth Oasis-class ship which is due to launch next summer, will offer a range of three-night weekend and four-night weekday getaways.
Starting July 2024, from Port Canaveral, Utopia will also feature a new Caribbean tiki bar, a first-of-its-kind immersive dining experience, the longest dry slide at sea and newly designed resort-style pools.
The vessel, which will be powered by liquefied natural gas, will also offer a solarium, a suite sun deck, more than 20 dining options, a range of bars, two casinos, live music, karaoke, an English pub and entertainment outlets.
Michael Bayley, president and chief executive of Royal Caribbean International, said: “Vacationers are looking to make every moment count by celebrating and recharging with their friends and family, and Utopia of the Seas makes all that possible in more ways than one.
“With the variety of dining, bars, pools, entertainment and thrills that make Oasis Class ships revolutionary and the experiences to match on our private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, we’ve combined the best of the best to create the world’s biggest weekend for everyone.”
Bookings open for Utopia from tomorrow (Friday June 23, 2023).
