Say hello to TUI Isla, one of TUI River Cruises' three beautiful ships. Credit: TUI River Cruises. Sponsored by TUI River Cruises

Sail away next summer River cruises from £1,476 per person next August.* Exploring Europe all while only unpacking once? Sign us up.



August 2023 is shaping up to be a winning month for sailing deep into the heart of Europe, along the continent’s most charming waterways. With inspiring ports of call, ranging from major cities to quaint riverside villages, you’ll embrace Europe in a whole new way with TUI River Cruises.



While the school holidays are in full swing and the families are taking to the high seas for their annual ocean cruise, August is an ideal time to enjoy a quieter adults only retreat on one of TUI’s calm and revitalising river ships.



And don’t be surprised to discover that river cruising offers as much variety and choice as ocean voyages – if not more, once you consider the wide range of characterful towns and cities found on Europe’s inland waterways.



Whether you’re looking to effortlessly cross borders and explore a few different countries in one voyage or would prefer to navigate deep into the heart of your favourite European nation, this summer’s TUI river cruise season is seriously tempting.





TUI's brand-new river cruise fleet has proved popular with passengers. Credit: TUI River Cruises

Not only are TUI River Cruises fantastic value for money, offering impressive savings compared to typical river cruise fares, right now you can nab a stateroom without even having to put down a deposit. Perfect for a somewhat cash-strapped festive season treat.



And TUI include all tips for crew and flight transfers in the package price too, so it really couldn’t be easier to get onboard a river ship this summer.



All three of TUI River Cruises’ beautiful ships are reserved exclusively for adults and feature two onboard restaurants and bars. Plus, you can take advantage of Europe’s long, sunny summer days out on the spacious open air top deck.



And – as much as we love them dearly – no kids! How wonderful, to enjoy a summer holiday in the height of summer, visiting Europe’s top destinations, without having to endure another family’s temper tantrums.



A continent of choice

This summer, TUI Skyla is dedicated to the Danube; Europe’s imperial waterway that meanders through Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and Germany. Leaving on August 7, 2023, the seven-night Magical Danube itinerary stops off at many fascinating cities, including the foodie haven of Vienna, and the city of two halves: Budapest.



Skyla’s sister ships, TUI Isla and TUI Maya, both move between popular rivers and waterways that weave between France, Germany, the Netherlands and other continental hotspots. A single-country river cruise is an eye-opening way to experience Germany and understand the true smorgasbord of variety in this federal nation, and the Treasures of the Main voyage onboard TUI Maya is just the ticket. It’s also the perfect cruise if you like your itineraries to rhyme, with Nuremberg, Bamberg, Wurzburg, and Aschaffenburg all there.



Cruise the Rhine river with TUI River Cruises in 2023.

In fact, with the Rhine, Danube, Main and Moselle all taking you through Germany, there’s no better way to see the country than from the rivers.



But if you like your summer escapes to include some stroopwafel and Swiss cheese (or chocolate) in addition to your authentic Bavarian bratwurst, then you’ll love the Rhine Explorer voyage onboard TUI Isla, which departs Amsterdam on August 20, 2023. Encapsulating four countries in seven days, this promises to be a memorable week of delicious food, and immersive culture.



Plus, you can always take advantage of TUI’s industry-leading network of hotels to extend your holiday with a few days in Amsterdam before you set sail.