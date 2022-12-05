Save on shorter sailings with TUI River Cruise
Five and seven-night river cruises take centre stage aboard TUI Isla. A perfect length of time for a beautiful escape at an excellent price.
So many people think a river cruise is out of their price range, but TUI’s inviting collection of interesting shorter itineraries aboard the tranquil TUI Isla offers plenty of options without breaking the bank.
In fact, shorter voyages are an ideal addition to a European city break if you want to extend the fun, or combine two back-to-back voyages for more time on some of Europe’s most splendid waterways.
TUI Isla sails with up to 155 passengers, across 79 cabins. Her 135m length rises up four decks with plenty of space for everyone to spread out and enjoy the charms of being out on the river. With two restaurants and bar spaces, as well as a gorgeous open top deck, she’s a dream ship for Europe’s dreamy waterways.
Save up to £600* per couple
Discover the fascinating sights of the Rhine, Main or Danube in 2023, with rich savings based on two guests sharing a room.
Views of Europe’s most romantic landscapes, which have inspired generations of great artists, await through your water-view window, or perhaps from the top deck with a glass of something luxurious in hand.
And with sailings throughout the year, Europe’s full palette of seasons promises to wow you with a tapestry of texture and colour every time, whether that’s the fresh emerald glow of spring along the Danube in May, or the wistful crunch of tanned leaves on the banks of the Rhine in October.
Europe is a continent of natural and cultural beauty, and TUI Isla is the river ship sailing right through the heart of it.
Find your ideal cruise
Explore Europe’s best bits for less…
And when you’re not spoiling yourself with fantastic food and indulging in the relaxed pace of life on TUI Isla, you’ll be out in port immersing yourself in the unique culture of Europe’s major cities and soaking up the authentic vibes of quaint towns and villages.
Take, for example, the Chateaux & Gateaux voyage along the Rhine: covering three countries and eight ports in as many days. One day you’ll be marvelling at the architecture in the old town of Strasbourg and the next you’ll cross the border into Germany and be exploring Mannheim, with its seemingly American grid-layout.
Alternatively, a springtime Diamonds on the Danube voyage starts with a wonderful overnight stay in Budapest – with its magnificent parliament building and bohemian ruin bars – before easing along the Danube, through Slovakia and into Austria. Taste some of Europe’s best pastries in Vienna and explore the lesser-known Slovakian capital of Bratislava in an eight-night sailing ending in the German town of Passau.
River cruises deliver as much variety as ocean cruises, on personal-sized ships with unbeatably interesting ports of call and TUI Isla’s collection of shorter sailings shows just how much you can experience in as little as a week.
