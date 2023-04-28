Cruise news / Seabourn announces its first-ever Africa grand voyage
Seabourn announces its first-ever Africa grand voyage

The luxury cruise line will undertake a 90-day cruise around Africa in winter 2024

Luxury cruise line Seabourn has announced a 90-day cruise around Africa. Seabourn Sojourn will circumnavigate the continent and sail more than 17,000 miles during the round-trip voyage from Barcelona.

Departing on November 30, 2024, Seabourn Sojourn will visit 44 ports across 26 countries, including six overnight stays.

Destinations covered on the Grand Africa voyage include Egypt, Israel, Kenya, the Seychelles, South Africa, Zanzibar, Madagascar, Morrocco, Mozambique, and Luanda.

Prices for the full 90-day voyage start at £31,999 per person with guests who book and pay in full by July 26, 2023 qualifying for 10 per cent off the cruise-only fare.

Seabourn’s president, Natalya Leahy, said: “Seabourn guests are accomplished, extraordinary people who are seeking once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“Our new Grand Africa Voyage is the result of our commitment to offering unforgettable ‘Seabourn moments’ in some of the world’s most unique and exotic destinations.

“This voyage is the perfect opportunity for our guests to discover Africa’s stunning natural wonders and diverse cultures, while enjoying the uncompromising luxury and intuitive, genuine service that can only be experienced on Seabourn.”

