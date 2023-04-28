Seabourn announces its first-ever Africa grand voyage
The luxury cruise line will undertake a 90-day cruise around Africa in winter 2024
Luxury cruise line Seabourn has announced a 90-day cruise around Africa. Seabourn Sojourn will circumnavigate the continent and sail more than 17,000 miles during the round-trip voyage from Barcelona.
Departing on November 30, 2024, Seabourn Sojourn will visit 44 ports across 26 countries, including six overnight stays.
Destinations covered on the Grand Africa voyage include Egypt, Israel, Kenya, the Seychelles, South Africa, Zanzibar, Madagascar, Morrocco, Mozambique, and Luanda.
Prices for the full 90-day voyage start at £31,999 per person with guests who book and pay in full by July 26, 2023 qualifying for 10 per cent off the cruise-only fare.
Seabourn’s president, Natalya Leahy, said: “Seabourn guests are accomplished, extraordinary people who are seeking once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
“Our new Grand Africa Voyage is the result of our commitment to offering unforgettable ‘Seabourn moments’ in some of the world’s most unique and exotic destinations.
“This voyage is the perfect opportunity for our guests to discover Africa’s stunning natural wonders and diverse cultures, while enjoying the uncompromising luxury and intuitive, genuine service that can only be experienced on Seabourn.”
Emerald Cruises celebrates construction milestone for second luxury yacht
Interview: Behind the scenes of Cunard's culinary scene with Gareth Bowen
Viking takes delivery of newest ocean ship
Surf and turf: Oceania Cruises offers complimentary land-extension to select voyages
Edwina Lonsdale on the interior design trend influencing cruise ships
Holland America Line unveils 'pole-to-pole' grand voyage
Cunard cancels Queen Mary 2 voyage
Arctic adventures: in search of the northern lights
Swan Hellenic announces new dining experience in partnership with Jeunes Restaurateurs
Why Riviera Travel is the right fit for solo cruisers
14-Day Treasures Of The Greek Isles & Ephesus
- 14 nights, departs on the 11 Aug 2024
- Seabourn, Seabourn Encore
- Piraeus, Mykonos, Agios Nikólaos, Kríti, + 10 more
7-Day Greece & Dalmatian Delights
- 7 nights, departs on the 21 Apr 2024
- Seabourn, Seabourn Encore
- Piraeus, Monemvasía, Katakolon, + 4 more
72-Day World Cruise: Australia & Asian Splendors
- 72 nights, departs on the 20 Feb 2024
- Seabourn, Seabourn Sojourn
- Sydney, New South Wales, Moreton Island, Queensland, Airlie Beach, + 51 more
21-Day Jewels Of The Venetian Empire
- 21 nights, departs on the 27 May 2023
- Seabourn, Seabourn Quest
- Venice, Opatija, Vis Island, + 17 more
12-Day Riviera & Mediterranean Jewels
- 12 nights, departs on the 26 Jun 2023
- Seabourn, Seabourn Sojourn
- Barcelona, Mahón, Menorca, Sète, + 10 more