Spain cruise: Spain is hoping to boost its struggling tourism industry this summer. Credit: Shutterstock

Spain cruises to resume next week - when can Brits go on a Spanish getaway? Spain cruise holidays are set to resume next week, the Spanish transport ministry has announced. So when can Britons head off on a Mediterranean cruise?

Spain cruises have had the green light to sail from June 7. The country is allowing cruise ships to dock in Spanish ports from this date. Spain is hoping to boost its struggling tourism industry this summer. Pre-pandemic the country was the second most popular destination for international cruises in Europe, according to the Spanish transport ministry.

Related articles

The reopening of Spain cruise holidays comes as Covid rates fall in the Mediterranean hotspot, Reuters reported. Cruise ships have been banned from docking in Spain since June 2020 due to the pandemic. The transport ministry tweeted on Saturday: "Shipping companies will have to comply with measures established by the health ministry ... to guarantee total security, both for cruise passengers and for the cities where they land." Two weeks ago Spain announced travellers from anywhere in the world could enter the country provided they were vaccinated.

Spain is allowing cruise ships to dock in Spanish ports from June 7. Credit: Shutterstock

Then, on May 24, Spain axed travel restrictions for Britons, resulting in hordes of travel-starved UK jetsetters heading south. However, while this may all be positive news and marks great strides forward in the right direction, travel to Spain for Britons is still far from simple. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) current travel advice states: "The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic Islands but excluding the Canary Islands, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks." Spain is still on the UK's amber list.

Iconic ports

Barcelona Barcelona seems to find its way on to most people’s European travel itineraries and for good… Read more Valencia Valencia is one of those cities that always seems to be ignored ahead of Spain’s more… Read more Málaga Málaga may have gained a reputation for being a ‘Brits on tour’ holiday destination, but the… Read more

This means, before you return to England, you need to take a COVID-19 test, book and pay for day two and day eight coronavirus travel tests – to be taken after arrival in England - and complete a passenger locator form. Upon arrival home, you need to quarantine for 10 days and take the above tests. So, when will Britons be able to enjoy a Spanish cruise once again? There are hopes Spain will be added to the green list at the next Government review on June 7.

Spain holidays: On May 24, Spain axed travel restrictions for Britons. Credit: Shutterstock

Related articles

“Spain is doing a great effort not only in terms of vaccination, we have at least one-third of our whole population with at least one dose,” Spain’s tourism minister Fernando Valdes told Sky News. "I have to suspect that on the next review that the UK Government can provide... Spain is going to change on its notification." Once the country is added to the green list, cruises will able to go ahead with confidence. A CLIA spokesperson told World of Cruising: "The Global Travel Taskforce has stated it will restart international cruises, including to Spain, alongside wider international travel. CLIA welcomes this approach and is actively engaging with government and other authorities to determine a safe and successful restart at the earliest opportunity."