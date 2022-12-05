Menu

Sail away with Marella Cruises. Credit: Marella Cruises Sponsored by Marella Cruises

Summer 2024 cruises now on sale Marella Cruises is ready to whisk you off to somewhere beautiful. Get ready! Get set! Go!

TUI’s ocean cruise line has released a fabulous selection of 2024 summer sailings, with a tempting array of discounts for early birds getting in ahead of the crowds.



With a friendly fleet of five mid-size ships – including one designed exclusively as an adults -only escape – Marella Cruises has a perfect itinerary for you. And with plenty of seven-night sailings, why not take advantage of TUI’s enormous network of hotels to add on a hotel stay before or after your cruise to keep that holiday spirit going for longer?





Marella has the perfect itinerary for you and your loved ones. Credit: Marella Cruises

With much excitement, sailings on the line’s soon-to-launch Marella Voyager are also included in this early bird special. Marella’s newest addition to the fleet launches in June 2023 with 10 bars and restaurants as well as fantastic entertainment lounges, including an indoor cinema for chilled out screenings throughout the cruise.

Live happy on a sight-packed sailing

It’s not just about the ships though, because Marella has crafted some tantalising itineraries showcasing some of the best port destinations on the planet. Marella Explorer will be 'exploring' the golden terracotta coastline of Croatia in its seven-night escapade in the Adriatic Sea.



Meanwhile, Marella Voyager will be setting out on a 'voyage' of discovery to witness the treasures of the Mediterranean up close and personal, bringing together the ancient wonders of Pompeii with the easy-going charms of sun-drenched favourites, such as Sicily and Majorca.



Also in the Mediterranean, Marella Discovery 2 will be ‘discovering’ Europe’s cosmopolitan classics, with an ideal spread of continental and island cities, each with their own unique character, from the quaint seaside town of Villefranche (with its easy access to Monaco and Nice) to the major city hubs of Naples in the South of Italy and Palma, Majorca’s buzzing capital.



Marella Cruises’ 2024 reveal is bursting with magnificent destinations, starring Europe’s natural beauty – think volcanos and striking cliff vistas – as well as magical city hotspots. Whether 2024 is your year to return to an old favourite (maybe Capri or Majorca), or discover somewhere new (have you ever been to Montenegro?), Marella Cruises has an itinerary with your name on it.

You can now sail all-inclusive as standard

Of course, such a large part of any holiday is the planning stage and Marella Cruises excels at making sure everyone knows what they’ll be paying upfront. The stress-busting all-inclusive as standard means that you won’t have to worry about hidden costs or surprise extras.



Need to fly to join your ship? That’ll be covered in the package. What about tips and service charges onboard? Don’t worry about it, that’s all covered in the package too. Even transferring from the airport to the ship? Yep – all-inclusive means it’s all included. Now breathe!



It’s no surprise that Marella Cruises has won major industry awards as the Best Cruise Line for Value – everything is worked into the package to ensure that once you get onboard you’ll only have one thing on your mind… Enjoying yourself.



Marella Cruises has scooped a slew of awards. Credit: Marella Cruises

Anchor down your summer cruise deal early and sail away your stress!

Booking early not only ensures you’re locking in a great price, it also gives you plenty of time to plan out your revitalising days in ports, filled with shore excursions and casual mooching around cafes, markets and seafront boardwalks.



And then there’s the excitement of the anticipation. Crossing the days off a countdown diary leading to embarkation day. Picking your outfits for afternoons frolicking around on the open deck…



So, with over 140 destinations on Marella’s map just waiting to be explored and TUI’s industry-leaded connections with hotels and airports to complete the experience, where do you want to discover next?