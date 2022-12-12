Menu

Lauren Simon is back on our screens in The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire Christmas Cruising: interview with Lauren Simon The straight-talking telly star spoke to World of Cruising about her new show which sees the cast board Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess for their first-ever cruise together.



Have you ever been on a cruise before?

Yes, I have, I travelled with P&O Cruises around the Caribbean from Barbados, visiting Antigua and St Lucia.



What happened on your cruise on Royal Princess?

Where do I start? Our cruise was full of fun characters and lots of fabulous activities from line dancing to cocktail making and meeting the captain. The highlight for me was helping new born turtles, only 20 minutes old, get to the sea in Mexico.



Onboard, there was lots of Christmas spirit bonding, even with the odd tantrum. I also made a guest appearance on the Wake Show, the ship’s morning TV show, which was a hilarious surprise to the girls when they turned on their TV to see me on it.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising sees the housewives squeeze in one last fabulous girls’ trip before Christmas.

What did you like about the ship?

Royal Princess is very Art Deco and opulent. I loved the fact that most bars had live singers – the music always puts a smile on my face.



What do you love the most about cruising?

I love waking up in a new destination every day, I love the glamour of the ships and getting dressed up in the evening for dinner.



Will you go on a cruise again?

Yes, definitely. I love cruising – I think I might do a cruise documentary next. My kids love cruising too and I would love to take them on Royal Princess. My daughter Gigi loves singing so I know she would really enjoy the ship… and the pina coladas!

Accommodation onboard Royal Princess elates. Credit: Princess Cruises

What would be your ideal cruise and destination?

I love Mexico, so I would like to cruise from Los Angeles to Mexico next time or a Caribbean cruise again.



Who would be your ideal cruise travelling companion?

My two amazing daughters Gigi and Kika. And maybe Bradley Cooper.



Do you get recognised when you travel?

Yes, all the time. But funnily enough when I flew home from my cruise on Royal Princess, Billy Zane from Titanic was sitting next to me which made for an interesting flight home

Lauren is mad about Mexico and would relish the chance to return on a cruise. Credit: Shutterstock

Are you good at holiday packing?

No, I’m a terrible packer. My suitcases are always overweight as I can’t leave anything behind.



What do you like to eat and drink on holiday?

I love oysters, champagne, Chablis, caviar, fresh fish... But equally my favourite breakfast is a pina colada and a slice of pizza, which would explain why I put on half a stone in eight days of cruising.

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Princess Cruises Search cruises

What’s your top travel tip?

Always wear high sun factor. Keep hydrated… with wine. Have fun. Sleep in your bikini and, most importantly, wear sun factor.



Where are you planning to travel to in 2023?

I’m hoping to go to the Maldives. I’d also love to visit the Bahamas to swim with the pigs. And maybe go on a safari.



The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising, Mondays at 9pm on ITVBe and ITVX

Most recent articles