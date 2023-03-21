Traitors TV star Wilfred Webster is set to join Cruise Croatia on a murder mystery sailing – where the prize is worth £10,000

The Traitors: Wilf to host murder mystery-themed sailing with Cruise Croatia

Curious about how to win? Read on.

The longest-standing player will win an all-expenses paid, seven-night cruise to Greece in 2025 – worth £10,000.

The cruise will see 38 guests embarking onboard MV Memories for this themed cruise hosted by Webster. The itinerary spans seven nights, departing August 10, 2024, and starts in Split.

Wilfred Webster, known for appearing on the BBC show 'The Traitors', has been announced as the host of a murder mystery-themed cruise with Cruise Croatia.

Murder mystery cruise

This themed cruise involves guests being bumped off cabin by cabin – with the rest of the cruise a mystery until guests step foot onboard.

Luckily, anyone who suffers at the hands of their fellow players will still get to stay onboard and enjoy the rest of their holiday, instead of being made to walk the plank...

The itinerary sails from Split, visiting the islands of Hvar, Korcula, Vis and Brac – finishing up in the city of Dubrovnik.

When not trying to solve a mystery, guests can visit two national parks, embark on a wine-tasting adventure, oyster harvesting and more.

Wilfred Webster said: “I am thrilled to be hosting this murder mystery-themed cruise. Playing this game out at sea will allow people to fully immerse themselves in the experience, as well as enjoy the beautiful cruise itself.”



Cruise Croatia's co-founder and commercial director Graham Carter commented: "We're incredibly excited to give guests the opportunity to combine our luxury Croatia cruise and a murder mystery.

"With Wilf joining the guests onboard, this will offer a truly unique, interactive holiday experience.

"And we promise there will also be plenty of time for everyone onboard to relax and enjoy the wonderful Croatia coastline.”

Prices start from £2,395 per person, which includes a daily buffet breakfast, either a three-course lunch or dinner, guided excursions and private transfers.

Interested? Click here for more information...