The event saw 100 biodegradable candles in coconut shells crafted by local artists placed on the river to signify the blessing before the ship sailed to Luxor Temple.



A live sand artist showcased the story of the river, traditional Egyptian acts of Whirling Dervishes were on display and a gala dinner and live entertainment from TUI River Cruises’ entertainment team took place.



The 141 passenger ship will now sail on its maiden voyage along the River Nile before commencing a series of seven-night, all-inclusive round-trip sailings from Luxor.

Facilities onboard include a hybrid multi-functional top deck, which is home to a swimming pool and two hot tubs by day, and al fresco dining space, Felucca, by night.

