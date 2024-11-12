Cruise news / TUI River Cruises launches first Nile River ship

TUI River Cruises launches first Nile River ship

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

TUI Al Horeya was blessed with an onboard ceremony in Luxor

The event saw 100 biodegradable candles in coconut shells crafted by local artists placed on the river to signify the blessing before the ship sailed to Luxor Temple.

A live sand artist showcased the story of the river, traditional Egyptian acts of Whirling Dervishes were on display and a gala dinner and live entertainment from TUI River Cruises’ entertainment team took place.

The 141 passenger ship will now sail on its maiden voyage along the River Nile before commencing a series of seven-night, all-inclusive round-trip sailings from Luxor.

Facilities onboard include a hybrid multi-functional top deck, which is home to a swimming pool and two hot tubs by day, and al fresco dining space, Felucca, by night.

Each 'Legends of the Nile' sailing will feature two Egyptologists, live entertainment from the TUI River Cruises team and live traditional whirling dervishes and Nubian acts. Ports of call include Luxor, Edfu, Kom Ombo, and Aswan.

Katy Berzins, head of TUI River Cruises, said: “The official first voyage of TUI Al Horeya is a massive milestone for TUI River Cruises being the first ship to sail outside of European waters.

“Since going on sale, we have sold 80 per cent of our winter Nile programme, and new bookings are continuing to come in week-by-week – we can’t wait to greet these passengers onboard for this season’s sailings.”

The line will launch its second ship on the Nile, TUI Bahareya, next winter.

