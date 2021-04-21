Uniworld Reveals First-Ever 'Mystery Cruise'
The 10-day river cruise will take place next summer in Europe
Boutique river cruise line Uniworld has announced details of its first-ever 'Mystery Cruise' that will be hosted by president and CEO, Ellen Bettridge.
The cruise line's 10-day cruise will depart on 12 June 2022 in Europe on a brand new itinerary, featuring unique experiences both on and off the ship.
'At Uniworld, our guests never cease to amaze us with their incredible support and loyalty,' said president and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, Ellen Bettridge.
'They put their faith in us time and time again, so we decided to have some fun creating a one-of-a-kind Mystery Cruise with all new experiences that have never been included in Uniworld journeys before.
'It’s an incredible bucket list trip full of surprises for those that love the thrill of adventure; the biggest surprise being the itinerary reveal that will only happen when our guests are already on their way to the airport.'
In the weeks prior to departure, Uniworld guests booked on the cruise will receive various clues as well as a packing list to prepare. Aside from the packing list, a few additional clues may be added onto the website as it gets closer to departure.
'With vaccines rolling out and borders opening up, our guests have communicated that they’re willing to travel anywhere just to get back out there and explore the world once again,' Bettridge said.
'After this chaotic year, there’s no need to take on any additional stress, so we’ve taken care of all of the details so that our guests can sit back and enjoy this Mystery trip of a lifetime.'
Uniworld’s Mystery Cruise starts at £4,999 per person including airfare.
Visit uniworld.com/uk/mystery for more information on the Mystery Cruise.
Uniworld Reveals First-Ever 'Mystery Cruise'
Royal Caribbean Reveals Far East Itineraries for New Ship Wonder of the Seas
Princess Cruises Announce New Lower Prices for Summer Seacation Cruises
Saga Cruises' Summer 2021 UK Programme Almost Sold Out
Royal Caribbean offering 999 FREE staterooms to NHS, Emergency and Social Care workers
Princess Cruises Reveals Celebrity Speaker Line-Up for UK Seacation Sailings
Virgin Voyages UK 'Summer Soiree' Cruises Go on Sale
Revered Cunard Captain Awarded Rank of Commodore on Retirement
Seabourn Announces Seven-Night Greek Isles Cruises this Summer
Celebrity Cruises Announces New Summer 2021 Staycation Cruises aboard Celebrity Silhouette
Splendors of Egypt & the Nile
- 7 nights, departs on the 27 Dec 2021
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, River Tosca
- Luxor, Dendera, Luxor, + 5 more
Grand France
- 14 nights, departs on the 09 Oct 2022
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, S.S. Catherine
- Avignon, Tarascon, Avignon, + 12 more
Authentic Danube & Prague
- 7 nights, departs on the 23 Sept 2022
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, River Princess
- Nuremberg, Nuremberg, Regensburg, + 5 more
Authentic Danube & Prague
- 7 nights, departs on the 24 Jun 2022
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, River Princess
- Vienna, Vienna, Weissenkirchen, + 5 more
Milan, Venice & the Gems of Northern Italy
- 7 nights, departs on the 28 Aug 2022
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, S.S. La Venezia
- Verona, Venice, Chioggia, + 5 more