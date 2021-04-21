Uniworld Reveals First-Ever 'Mystery Cruise'

The 10-day river cruise will take place next summer in Europe

Boutique river cruise line Uniworld has announced details of its first-ever 'Mystery Cruise' that will be hosted by president and CEO, Ellen Bettridge.

The cruise line's 10-day cruise will depart on 12 June 2022 in Europe on a brand new itinerary, featuring unique experiences both on and off the ship.

'At Uniworld, our guests never cease to amaze us with their incredible support and loyalty,' said president and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, Ellen Bettridge.

'They put their faith in us time and time again, so we decided to have some fun creating a one-of-a-kind Mystery Cruise with all new experiences that have never been included in Uniworld journeys before.

'It’s an incredible bucket list trip full of surprises for those that love the thrill of adventure; the biggest surprise being the itinerary reveal that will only happen when our guests are already on their way to the airport.'

In the weeks prior to departure, Uniworld guests booked on the cruise will receive various clues as well as a packing list to prepare. Aside from the packing list, a few additional clues may be added onto the website as it gets closer to departure.



'With vaccines rolling out and borders opening up, our guests have communicated that they’re willing to travel anywhere just to get back out there and explore the world once again,' Bettridge said.

'After this chaotic year, there’s no need to take on any additional stress, so we’ve taken care of all of the details so that our guests can sit back and enjoy this Mystery trip of a lifetime.'

Uniworld’s Mystery Cruise starts at £4,999 per person including airfare.

Visit uniworld.com/uk/mystery for more information on the Mystery Cruise.