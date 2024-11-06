Viking names two new Nile river ships in Luxor

The river cruise line has named its newest river cruise ship, Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek

Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek were named in Luxor, Egypt, on November 5.

The ceremony took place at Viking's docking location in Luxor and was followed by a dinner inside Karnak Temple.

Both ships are identical sister ships to Viking Aton and Viking Osiris and designed to sail the Nile river on Viking's 12-day 'Pharaohs & Pyramids' itinerary. Each ship holds 82 guests in 41 staterooms.

Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking commented: "Today, we are proud to welcome Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek to our growing fleet in Egypt. Along with their sister ships, we believe they are by far the most elegant vessels on the Nile.

“We are very grateful for our continued close friendship with the Carnarvon family and that Eddie has honoured us by serving as godfather of the Viking Hathor.

"For more than 15 years, Mohamed El Banna has been a part of the extended Viking family, helping to take good care of our guests in Egypt, and it is a great honour that he is serving as godfather of the Viking Sobek.

"As our award-winning fleet on the Nile continues to grow, we look forward to introducing even more curious travellers to this phenomenal destination.”