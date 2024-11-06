Cruise news / Viking names two new Nile river ships in Luxor
Viking named its newest river ships. Credit: Viking

Viking names two new Nile river ships in Luxor

Author: Lucy Abbott

The river cruise line has named its newest river cruise ship, Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek

Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek were named in Luxor, Egypt, on November 5.

The ceremony took place at Viking's docking location in Luxor and was followed by a dinner inside Karnak Temple.

Both ships are identical sister ships to Viking Aton and Viking Osiris and designed to sail the Nile river on Viking's 12-day 'Pharaohs & Pyramids' itinerary. Each ship holds 82 guests in 41 staterooms.

Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking commented: "Today, we are proud to welcome Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek to our growing fleet in Egypt. Along with their sister ships, we believe they are by far the most elegant vessels on the Nile.

“We are very grateful for our continued close friendship with the Carnarvon family and that Eddie has honoured us by serving as godfather of the Viking Hathor.

"For more than 15 years, Mohamed El Banna has been a part of the extended Viking family, helping to take good care of our guests in Egypt, and it is a great honour that he is serving as godfather of the Viking Sobek.

"As our award-winning fleet on the Nile continues to grow, we look forward to introducing even more curious travellers to this phenomenal destination.”

The Hon. Edward Herbert names the Viking Hathor during a ceremony. Credit: Viking

Viking's godfathers

The Hon. Edward Herbert served as the ceremonial godfather of Viking Hathor – with his great-great-grandfather, the fifth Earl of Carnarvon, being Howard Carter's co-explorer. His exploration uncovered the tomb of King Tutankhamen near Luxor.

Edward joins his parents, who are also Viking godparents. His father became Viking's first godfather in 2022 to Viking Osiris, with his mother acting a godmother to Viking Skadi and Viking Mars.

The ceremonial godfather of Viking Sobek, Mohamed El Banna, is the founder of Cosmos Egypt and a member of the Egyptian Senate.

Mohamed helped Viking create its operational division in Egypt.

Viking names two new Nile river ships in Luxor
