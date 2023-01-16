Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Viking unveils 2024/25 world cruise itineraries
Sail around the globe on Viking Sky. Credit: Viking

Viking unveils 2024/25 world cruise itineraries

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Viking has unveiled its new 2024/25 world cruise itineraries after the line reported record-breaking booking figures.

A new 180-day world voyage will depart from Fort Lauderdale onboard Viking Sky on December 19, 2024, and call at 37 countries and 85 ports, with overnight stays in 13 cities.

A shorter 163-day portion of the sailing departs Los Angeles on January 5, 2025, and visits 29 countries and 78 ports before ending in New York.

There’s also the option to choose a 138-day sailing from Fort Lauderdale to London, or a 121-day voyage that departs from Los Angeles and visits 23 countries before concluding in London.

Passengers who book by March 31, will receive one-way business class flights from the UK, all onboard gratuities and service fees, a complimentary visa service, and drinks package which includes "virtually all” drinks on board.

In addition, all world cruise passengers will receive £1,600 per person shore excursions credit, which can be used towards optional shore excursions or overland tours, as well as £800 per person shipboard credit for spa services, onboard shops and laundry.

Chairman of Viking, Torstein Hagen, said: “For 25 years, we have been committed to providing our guests with immersive and culturally enriching experiences while travelling the world in comfort.

“Our previous world cruises sold out in a matter of weeks, and we continue to see strong demand from our guests for extended voyages. Our seamless world cruises are the greatest of all adventures and allow guests to explore more of the world with us.”

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile chevron_right
