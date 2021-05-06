Win a 7-night river cruise for two on the River Douro with Riviera Travel worth £5,098 Enter Now ! Explore Porto, Portugal’s Douro valley and Salamanca in Spain on a 7-night river cruise for two with Riviera Travel – worth £5,098





We have teamed up with Riviera Travel to offer this star prize of a 7-night Douro, Porto and Salamanca river cruise for you and one travelling companion to enjoy. Departing on 21 August 2022, the lucky winner and guest will travel down the magnificent Douro River in Portugal. The journey will begin in the historic coastal city of Porto, where you can learn about the history of port – the famous fortified wine to which the city gave its name. Leaving the Atlantic behind, your cruise will then take you into a sun-kissed land of olives, vines and medieval hilltop villages. Highlight stops on the way include the pretty town of Pinhão – the heart of the port-making region – and a visit to the beautiful 16th century Mateus Palace Gardens. Reaching the Portuguese border you will leave the ship and travel by coach to stunning Spanish city Salamanca. Here, among sandstone squares, you’ll find one of Europe’s oldest universities, two of its finest cathedrals and a daily market offering some of the best tapas in Spain.

What’s included The prize consists of a 7-night cruise with 8 guided visits and tours, including lunch and a flamenco show; a guided tour of Porto with a wine-tasting; tasting at a typical Portuguese quinta wine estate; and visits to Castelo Rodrigo, Mateus Palace Gardens and the city of Lamego. Also included are all meals on board, from dinner on your day of arrival to breakfast on your day of departure, plus: Welcome cocktails, a welcome dinner and the Captain’s Dinner

A traditional local folk music show

5-star service from an English-speaking crew and knowledgeable local guides

Complimentary onboard tea and coffee

Complimentary onboard wi-fi

Return flights and transfers from selected UK airports

The ship Offering five-star, hotel-style facilities including a pool and spa, the luxurious MS Douro Splendour is specifically designed to cruise comfortably along the Douro River (standing on deck as the captain expertly navigates its five locks is one of the trip’s highlights). The ship accommodates just 121 guests, and there are 36 staff to make sure you’re well looked after, with first-class personal service from the moment you step on board. On the Main Deck you’ll find the roomy restaurant, where guests can enjoy a buffet breakfast, buffet lunch and four-course dinner. Also on this deck is the spacious lounge and bar – the place to be for after-dinner drinks and entertainment (as well as breakfast, if you’re an early riser). The Main Deck is also home to the 24-hour reception area and a boutique gift shop. Elsewhere on the ship, fitness fans can enjoy the use of the Fitness Room on the Lower Deck. And if you fancy treating yourself, the Middle Deck houses the ship’s spa, with appointments bookable at an additional cost. The Sun Deck offers a generous outdoor pool and is well supplied with sun loungers, making it the perfect place to enjoy a glass of the excellent local Douro wine or port as you take in the magnificent 360-degree river views. The cabins All the cabins on board this five-star ship are beautifully decorated, with superbly comfortable beds. At 151sq ft, the outside-facing cabins are among the largest on any European river ship, and the prize cabin enjoys full floor-to-ceiling windows that slide down half-way. All cabins have air conditioning, flatscreen TVs and tea and coffee-making facilities.

Onboard cuisine In the ship’s chic restaurant, elegantly laid tables seat just four to eight guests and the ship offers ‘open dining’ arrangements so you can sit wherever you like and with whichever dining companions you choose. Breakfast consists of a hot and cold buffet with a popular omelette station, while at the lunch buffet you can choose to have a simple salad or something more substantial. The culinary highlight of the day is the four-course dinner, offering you and your fellow passengers the chance to enjoy a leisurely feast while looking out at the river views through panoramic windows. MS Douro Splendour’s evening menus feature the finest Portuguese, Mediterranean and International cuisine plus, of course, a wide selection of expertly chosen Portuguese wines.

Enter HERE for your chance to win a 7-Night River Cruise for Two People with Riviera Travel

Title First Name * Surname * E-mail * Please tell us what cruising style(s) you enjoy ? Family Cruising Luxury Cruising Boutique Cruising Expedition Cruising Small Ship & Yacht Cruising Ultra-Luxury Cruising River Cruising Solo Cruising What is your average spend per person on a cruise ? Less than £500 per person £500 - £999 per person £1000 - £1999 per person £2000 - £2999 per person More than £3000 per person Please tell us your age Aged less than 50 50-59 60-64 65-69 70-74 75-79 Over 80 Years Prefer not to say Which of these cruise lines have you previously sailed with ? Viking Cruises AMA Waterways Scenic Cruises Emerald Waterways Saga Uniworld Avalon Waterways Newmarket Cruises Tui River Cruises Kuoni Titan Travelsphere Other How many cruises have you taken in the last 5 years ? One 2-3 4-5 6 or more Which of the following rivers have you cruised on ? The Danube The Rhine The Douro The Rhone The Seine The Main The Dutch Waterways The Moselle None of the above Which of the following rivers are you interested in cruising on ? The Danube The Rhine The Douro The Rhone The Seine The Main The Dutch Waterways The Moselle None of the above How do you normally book your cruises ? With a Travel Agent With the Cruise Company directly online With the Cruise Company directly on the telephone or face-face All of the above I consent to receive emails related to Cruising from World of Cruising (please tick this box) Submit

What you could win Departing on 21 August 2022, the prize cruise includes a full-board cruise for two sharing a Middle Deck cabin aboard MS Douro Splendour. The winner and guest will enjoy daily excursions, nightly entertainment, wi-fi, the services of a Riviera Travel cruise director and all meals, plus return flights and transfers.

Terms & Conditions The competition is open to World of Cruising readers of 18yrs only.

The Promoter is World of Cruising with Rivera Travel.

Open to UK residents only.

World of Cruising and Riviera Travel staff are not permitted to enter.

The prize is as described, is not transferable and there is no cash alternative.

The prize is subject to availability and no alternative will be offered.

Only one entry will be entered into the draw per person.

The winner may be required to take part in publicity resulting from the prize draw.

Judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Entry into the competition assumes acceptance of the rules.

By entering this competition you consent to providing your email address to Riviera Travel and World of Cruising for marketing purposes.

The winner agrees to Riviera Travel’s booking conditions.

The prize includes accommodation, on board meals from dinner and day of arrival to breakfast on day of departure, eight guided visits and tours, return flights and overseas transfers.

The prize does not include travel insurance (adequate insurance is a condition of travel), travel to and from the airport or on board personal expenses. The winner of the river cruise will be bound by Riviera Travel’s booking terms and conditions.

The closing date for entries is 30th June 2021

Entrants agree to World of Cruising and Riviera Travel contacting them with information about Cruising. Entrants will have the opportunity to opt out of future emails at that point.

All entries must be received by the closing date.

Cruise Lines Riviera Travel