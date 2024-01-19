After launching its first-ever winter cruise season in the Mediterranean in December 2023, Windstar Cruises has decided to keep Star Legend sailing in the region for winter 2024-25. The cruise line began offering winter Med cruises for the first time last month, after being forced to postpone its 2023/24 Middle East programme aboard Star Legend due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Positive feedback and an influx of bookings and demand have led the luxury small ship cruise line to maintain its presence in the Mediterranean in 2024/2025. Windstar’s chief commercial officer, Janet Bava, said: “On our inaugural sailing in December, every single travel advisor and guest on board told me ‘this is genius’ as we enjoyed the sunny weather of Europe’s most walkable cities at a time when few cruise lines sail Europe’s oceans.

“Our biggest learning from this winter’s season was that we were limited by the possibilities and experiences we could offer with just the one itinerary – from Rome to Barcelona and the reverse – and we have responded to that with a variety of new itineraries for our guests to enjoy the Mediterranean’s most storied destinations in the winter.”



The company confirmed that five itineraries will be offered for the 2025 season, plus three special holiday and event sailings. The expansion allows guests to combine back-to-back itineraries.



New highlights include an eight-day ‘Winter Italy & the Dalmatian coast’ cruise; a seven-day ‘Europe winter Riviera’ sailing; an eight-day ‘Winter in Italy and the Adriatic’ voyage; a nine-day ‘Southern Spain winter escape’ itinerary and an eight-day ‘Winter in Croatia & Greece’ cruise.

