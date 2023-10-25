Windstar replaces Middle East cruises with the Mediterranean
The small ship cruise line has postponed its 2023/24 Middle East programme aboard Star Legend amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Windstar Cruises has withdrawn a ship from the Middle East this winter due to the uncertainty with the current situation in the region, and re-deployed it to the western Mediterranean.
The 312-passenger Star Legend will now sail week long cruises in the Mediterranean from December 2023 through April 2024. Ports of call include Barcelona, Nice, Florence/Livorno, Marseille and Rome.
Windstar president Christopher Prelog said: “The ship was originally scheduled to sail in the Middle East. We’ve postponed our launch in that region to begin in November 2024.
“With a ship in the Mediterranean, we saw an opportunity to offer guests a legendary winter season in Europe.”
Star Legend will operate 16 cruises between Barcelona and Rome, as well as an eight-night sailing from Rome to Athens visiting the Amalfi Coast and Greece. The new winter programme will go on sail from November 6, 2023.
The schedule change has presented Windstar with the opportunity to position Star Legend in Cannes in early December to coincide with the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) conference.
Windstar executives, including Prelog, sales vice president Dianna Rom, and chief commercial officer Janet Bava, will showcase the vessel’s renovation, completed as part of a US$250 million investment.
