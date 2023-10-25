Windstar replaces Middle East cruises with the Mediterranean

Windstar Cruises has withdrawn a ship from the Middle East this winter due to the uncertainty with the current situation in the region, and re-deployed it to the western Mediterranean.



The 312-passenger Star Legend will now sail week long cruises in the Mediterranean from December 2023 through April 2024. Ports of call include Barcelona, Nice, Florence/Livorno, Marseille and Rome.



Windstar president Christopher Prelog said: “The ship was originally scheduled to sail in the Middle East. We’ve postponed our launch in that region to begin in November 2024.



“With a ship in the Mediterranean, we saw an opportunity to offer guests a legendary winter season in Europe.”

