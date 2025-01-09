Cruise news / Azamara launches 188-night world cruise

Azamara launches 188-night world cruise

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The boutique cruise line will visit 103 destinations across 37 countries

Passengers can now book cabins on Azamara’s 188-night world cruise, which visits 37 countries, 103 destinations and five continents.

Departing from San Francisco on January 5, 2027, the world cruise will head to Hawaii before turning south to Polynesia (Bora Bora, Tahiti, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji), New Zealand, Tasmania and the southern coast of Australia.

Passengers will then spend two months exploring Asia before crossing the Pacific Ocean to Alaska and circumnavigating North America (via the Panama Canal).

The last leg of the cruise will take passengers on a transatlantic voyage to Northern Europe, visiting Ireland, Germany, Latvia, Estonia, and Sweden, before concluding in Copenhagen on July 12.

The world cruise features 50 late-night stays and 15 overnight stops giving passengers more time to explore. Fares start from £41,059 per person for an interior cabin.

Dondra Ritzenthaler, chief executive of Azamara Cruises, said: “For our 2027 world cruise, we’ve created an incredible route that will bring our guests to the doorsteps of sought-after destinations around the world.

"Imagine sailing as far south as Stewart Island, New Zealand, and as far north as Helsinki, Finland, all in one cruise.

We are stopping to see the world’s most beautiful skylines and bridges. It will really be a remarkable, unforgettable journey – one that I hope our long-time friends and brand-new friends will jump on!”

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile