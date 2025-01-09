Passengers can now book cabins on Azamara’s 188-night world cruise, which visits 37 countries, 103 destinations and five continents.

Departing from San Francisco on January 5, 2027, the world cruise will head to Hawaii before turning south to Polynesia (Bora Bora, Tahiti, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji), New Zealand, Tasmania and the southern coast of Australia.

Passengers will then spend two months exploring Asia before crossing the Pacific Ocean to Alaska and circumnavigating North America (via the Panama Canal).

The last leg of the cruise will take passengers on a transatlantic voyage to Northern Europe, visiting Ireland, Germany, Latvia, Estonia, and Sweden, before concluding in Copenhagen on July 12.