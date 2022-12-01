Menu

The Canary Islands are calling with Marella Cruises. Credit: Marella Cruises Sponsored by Marella Cruises

Cast off to the Canary Islands Marella Cruises is ready to whisk you away to some winter sun, in all-inclusive comfort. The Canary Islands are waiting to meet you…

Winter has well and truly arrived, and the sun may be taking some time away from our British shores, but that’s no reason to succumb to the winter blues. Marella Cruises is offering a host of sun-kissed voyages of winter warmth, starring the magnificent Canary Islands in the southern Atlantic.



Forget about the 4pm darkness and wind-whipped drizzle of home and embrace the golden glow of Tenerife, or the vibrant pop of colour that makes Madeira such a winter hotspot.



With options on both Marella Explorer and Marella Discovery – two of Marella Cruises’ largest ships – and with all the entertainment, food and comfort you can dream of, you’ll enter 2023 feeling renewed, and – dare I say it – even looking forward to next winter when you can do it all again.





Gran Canaria never disappoints. Credit: Shutterstock

Cruises from only £649pp*

Marella Cruises, the ocean-faring venture of travel giant TUI, is well-loved for its array of onboard dining options and a thrilling roster of glittering entertainment shows. Even better, now’s an ideal time to bag a bargain with some astonishing savings cropping up on this season’s Canary Island sailings.



Savings climb into the £100s per person, sparing up some extra cash ready for your next Marella cruise… we know you’ll be tempted to return!



Booking directly with TUI also opens up cruise and stay options to extend your time in the Canary Islands before you return home.

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Marella Cruises Search cruises

Sun, sea and sights await…

So, where can you go? Well, Marella Explorer’s homeport of Santa Cruz de Tenerife is a beautiful port city where a blend of historic and modern architecture basks in the hazy orange sunlight. As the largest city in Tenerife, there’s plenty to see and do in the island’s capital, which makes the idea of tagging on a few extra days before or after the cruise extremely tempting.



Other popular highlights in the Canary Islands include Arrecife, Lanzarote. This pretty fishing village, with its charming marina and waterfront cafes and bars is a gateway to the fascinating volcanic landscapes the make Lanzarote so other-worldly. In fact, movie depictions of far-flung planets are sometimes filmed on location right here on the island. Take an excursion to meet the Devil of Timanfaya… if you dare!



Select itineraries include overnight stays in top Canary Island ports, such as Funchal, Madeira, where you can visit the gorgeous botanical gardens, or whizz down the hilly roads in a toboggan (though not the snowy kind, of course). And while seven-night cruises are the norm in the region, Marella Discovery is even offering a two-week cruise which includes sunshine favourites in the Canary Islands and Eastern Caribbean.

Every Marella ship is all-inclusive as standard

One of the many standout features of booking a Marella cruise with TUI is that all your tips are already included in the price. You know that the price you see is the price you’ll pay, which offers great peace of mind for jetting off on a relaxing adventure to a land where summer never ends.



Onboard, you’ll also find a range of entertainment destinations, from the main theatre, to an indoor cinema, pool deck and a fun sports and family deck.



If you want to pamper yourself something rotten, then you’ve also got the luxurious onboard spa and more restaurants and bars than there are islands in the Canaries.



Marella Cruises’ relaxed and welcoming atmosphere makes it an ideal choice for a winter escape to the Canary Islands, and with TUI experts on-hand to support with flights and pre- or post-cruise hotel options, you’ll be all set for a break from the beanie, scarf and gloves in no time.