Celebrity Cruises reveals important update for brand new 2023 cruise ship Celebrity Ascent Celebrity Cruises today announced construction has begun on brand new cruise ship Celebrity Ascent as the line cut steel on the fourth Edge Series vessel.

Celebrity Cruises will welcome new cruise ship Celebrity Ascent in early 2023. Today the cruise line announced the signing of the ceremonial first cut of steel for the fourth ship in Celebrity's award-winning Edge Series. “The name of this new ship is very apropos as the industry rebounds, but also as Celebrity continues to lead the industry as an unmatched new-luxury brand and cruise line,” said Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, the parent company of Celebrity Cruises. “Celebrity Ascent will take the industry to new heights as it pushes the boundaries of what people can experience on a ship and how they experience it.” Celebrity Cruises’ President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo added: “What another wonderful moment for our brand, our company and our industry to be in this incredible shipyard making the traditional first cut of steel on this magnificent ship and signalling the bright future that lies ahead."

Unfortunately, what exactly will be onboard the new Celebrity Ascent is not yet known. “While I wish I could share what we have in store for this ship, I can tell you our ‘Ascent’ will be Celebrity Beyond’s sister ship in every way, and then some,” hinted Lutoff-Perlo. - READ MORE: Bag 50% off cruise holidays with Celebrity Cruises deal - Edge Series ships boast visionary spaces that make the vessels destinations in themselves, with connectivity to the ocean one of the most exciting hallmarks of the class. Celebrity Beyond - the third Edge Class ship in the fleet after Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex - will debut from Southampton in April 2022 for a Spring to Autumn Season around the Mediterranean. The ship has a double occupancy of 3,260 and a length of 1,073 ft.

What's more, the vessel will be headed by Captain Kate McCue, America’s first female cruise ship captain. Celebrity Beyond is pretty star-studded when it comes to design, too. There's the two-story Sunset Bar designed by world-famous designer Nate Berkus. - READ MORE: What you can expect onboard new ship Celebrity Beyond - There's also a redesigned Rooftop Garden by the visionary Kelly Hoppen CBE, in collaboration with architect Tom Wright of WKK. It doesn't stop there. Celebrity has partnered with lifestyle brand goop - the brainchild of actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow, who herself serves as Celebrity’s Well-being Advisor.

Paltrow has helped curate exclusive wellness offerings from a signature smoothie to a selection of hand-selected goop products. Over in the dining sphere, exclusive to Beyond, is new restaurant Le Voyage which was created by one of the most renowned chefs in the world, Daniel Boulud. - READ MORE: Celebrity Cruises newest ship Apex celebrates naming ceremony - Here, globally-inspired flavours are infused into menus, transporting guests to the destinations that inspired each dish. As for the style of the restaurant, it will feature soft tones, private banquette seating with textured and graphically lit glass flute. What's more, anyone who dines here will receive a farewell gift at the end of their experience.

Even better news? Le Voyage is just one of 32 food and beverage experiences onboard Celebrity Beyond, including 15 restaurants, five cafés and 12 bars and lounges. You'll feel like a celebrity, too, when it comes to onboard accommodation. - READ MORE: Cruise dining, food and drink guide - Celebrity Beyond offers the widest range of staterooms and suites in the fleet, including Infinite Verandas, two-story Edge Villas, breath-taking Iconic Suites, as well as a new suite type – Aquaclass Sky Suites. What's more, Celebrity has doubled in number its Edge Single Staterooms with Infinite Verandas, perfect for solo travellers.