Bag 50% off cruise holidays with new Celebrity Cruises deal - but you have to be quick! Celebrity Cruises has revealed a new and exciting offer today with guests able to bag half-price cruise holidays if they book in the next month.

Celebrity Cruises is offering holidaymakers 50 percent off the cruise fare for a second guest as the cruise line encourages travellers to reconnect with the world. The deal starts today and lasts until Monday, December 13 - so you'll have to snap up it up soon!

The exclusive Celebrity Cruises offer applies to those booking onto sailings between December 1, 2021, and April 30, 2023. Anyone making the most of this half-price saving will be able to experience Celebrity Cruises’ ground-breaking new Edge Series ship, Celebrity Beyond, plus award-winning sister ships, Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex.

The latter two were named TIME Magazine's World's Greatest Places list as they entered service so you're bound to feel thoroughly pampered onboard! What's more, all sailings include Wi-Fi, drinks and service charges giving travellers even less to worry about. Celebrity Cruises sailings Celebrity Beyond When: Celebrity Beyond sails her maiden voyage, a 10-night Western European Cruise, on April 27, 2022. Where: Departing from Southampton, and sailing to Bordeaux (La Rochelle), Bilbao, Lisbon, Seville (Cadiz), Malaga, Palma De Mallorca and finishing in Barcelona. How much? £2,475 for the first guest and £1,200 for the second guest (based on two people sharing a balcony stateroom).

Celebrity Silhouette When: Explore the Norwegian Fjords on Celebrity Silhouette when she returns to Southampton in 2022 - sail on April 30, 2022, for seven nights. Where: Guests can take in Bergen, Olden, Molde and Kristiansand - all the highlights Norway has to offer. How much? From £1,683 for the first guest and £814 for the second guest (based on two guests sharing a balcony stateroom).

Celebrity Apex When: Apex starts her inaugural season from Amsterdam in 2022, sailing for Scandinavia and Russia on May 26, 2022, on a 12-night voyage. Where: The cruise takes in Stockholm (Sweden), Helsinki (Finland), Tallinn (Estonia), St. Petersburg (Russia) overnight, Visby (Sweden) and Oslo (Norway). How much? £3,556 for the first guest and £1,712 for the second guest (based on two people sharing a balcony stateroom).

The Rooftop Garden is a "lively, spacious environment perfect for slowing down, wandering, and daydreaming".

The new offer comes as two more Celebrity Cruises' ships returned to service this weekend. Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellation sailed from Fort Lauderdale and Tampa Bay respectively on November 6 and 7. Reflection is taking guests on a seven-night voyage from Fort Lauderdale, with stops in the Bahamas, Mexico, Belize, and Honduras while Constellation is stopping in Belize and Cozumel, Mexico. Each ship will enjoy nearly six months exploring the Eastern and Western Caribbean before their transatlantic voyages to then embark on itineraries including such European ports of call as Italy, Spain, Greece, and Croatia. With these two ships, ten of the 14 ships within the Celebrity Cruises' fleet have now returned to sailing in 2021.

Celebrity Cruises suites can be very luxurious indeed if you fancy splurging!

"The past year has been one of remarkable change, but we can definitely say the announcement of the return of these two marvellous ships is a change in the right direction as we invite our guests back on board," said Celebrity Cruises' President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. "The experiences our guests will enjoy aboard these beautiful new-luxury ships will provide the healing power of travel that we have all been seeking." Perks of sailing with Celebrity Cruise include a range of stylish accommodation, the spa-inspired AquaClass with exclusive clean cuisine dining at Blu; and a luxurious suite experience, The Retreat, featuring private restaurant dining and a 24/7 lounge. Onboard dining options include distinctive restaurants with menus crafted by Michelin-starred chefs and an award-winning wine collection while the Spa boasts a wide variety of soothing spa treatments and therapies. Celebrity guests also enjoy shopping plus family-fun activities, including cooking classes, recreational games, Silent Disco, and theatrical events.